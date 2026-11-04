Beloved Country Group Suddenly Cancels Its Show. Here’s Why

A beloved country trio cancelled its latest show in Los Angeles, and fans are hoping for the best.

“The Chicks” posted the announcement to Instagram.

“The Chicks’ performance tonight Monday, November 2 at Dolby Theatre has been rescheduled due to illness,” the group wrote on November 2, 2026. “The rescheduled date is Wednesday, November 4. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.”

‘The Chicks’ Told Fans That Refunds Will be Available If They Want One

Getty The Chicks,

“The Chicks” indicated that they are trying to make things right by their fans.

“If you’re unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available at your point of purchase. If you are able to attend the rescheduled date, no action is required. The Chicks apologize for any inconvenience,” they wrote.

The message did not explain the nature of the illness or who was sick. The caption on their post read, “Los Angeles: Important show update for Tonight, November 2nd.” According to KTLA-TV, “The Chicks” were scheduled to perform at the Dolby Theatre, and announced the cancellation a few hours before the performance. The LA television station also indicated that it was not clear what exactly went wrong or what the illness was all about.

Fans Expressed Disappointment Online

Fans of the group expressed disappointment online, but they also wished them well with whatever had befallen the trio. Whatever happened appeared sudden, as fans expressed that they learned about the cancellation about an hour before the show when some had already arrived in town or purchased hotel rooms.

However, fans expressed that they understood that things happen.

“Flew in from Canada with my mother in law and 15 year old daughter. I saw your show in Vancouver in 2006, 20 years ago. We go home tomorrow, will miss the Wednesday show. Really sad news. Take care,” wrote one fan.

“Live in SF and traveled down to LA to see you with my best friend @m0_young in honor of her recently passed dad. We splurged and got second row seats. I know the thought that goes into a decision like this as a physician. I’m sorry it happened but I fully understand. Wishing everyone healing vibes. ❤️” wrote another fan.

“The Chicks” had seemed fine just the day before when they posted on Instagram that they would answer questions from fans. “Have a specific question for Martie, Emily, Natalie, or @chicksdeputy? Deputy Junichi is determined to spend the next 48 hours getting answers to as many of your most compelling, intriguing, or downright random questions as possible,” they wrote with that post.

Before that, they posted about voting on October 22, and they accompanied that post with a photo showing the three of them, looking fine. In mid-October, they revealed on Instagram that they were in New York City and struck a positive note, writing, “Gonna live it up in this town and dance like the song is never ending! WE LOVE NYC ❤️”