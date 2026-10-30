NBC Sets Release Date for Broadcast of Alan Jackson’s Final Concert

Fans who missed country star Alan Jackson’s final concert will soon be able to watch it on NBC, and now there’s a release date and time.

Jackson announced on his website that the concert with air as an NBC special on December 8, 2026. “Alan Jackson: The Last Show” will run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT. The network described the special as “honoring the songs, stories, and legacy of a country icon.” The special will also air on the Peacock channel, according to an Instagram post from NBC.

“The primetime television event will celebrate Jackson’s extraordinary career and final concert performance,” Jackson’s website explained. “Filmed before a sold-out crowd at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in June, the special will capture a once-in-a-lifetime farewell from one of country music’s most beloved and influential artists.”

Alan Jackson Performed His Greatest Hits During the Last Concert

What happened during the final concert? It was a tribute to the star but also a performance. Jackson performed “Chattahoochee,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Remember When,” “Gone Country” and “Livin’ on Love.” The final concert was recorded on June 29.

The NBC special will feature performances by Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright and Carlisle Wright, according to Jackson’s announcement.

“The concert telecast will also include a very special pair of duets by Jackson and George Strait,” it says.

Music From Alan Jackson’s Final Concert Will Be Available on a Live Album

Getty Alan Jackson.

Fans who want to hear music from the final concert can also purchase an upcoming live album.

“Music from the concert will also be featured on Jackson’s forthcoming live album, The Last Show: One More for the Road – The Finale (Live from Nashville), set for release via MCA and available now for pre-order,” the website says.

The final concert “drew more than 80,000 fans and grossed a record-breaking $34.729 million, making it the highest-grossing single concert in music history,” the website for Jackson’s live album says. “Now, fans can relive the unforgettable evening with this forthcoming live album documenting the final full-length concert of Jackson’s legendary touring career.”

“The special will spotlight Jackson’s remarkable catalog of hits spanning more than three decades, including songs that helped define country music and cemented his place among the genre’s all-time greatest songwriters and most-impactful artists,” Jackson’s announcement added.

Jackson is an American country legend. “With more than 85 million units sold worldwide, 35 No. 1 hits, two GRAMMY Awards, 17 CMA Awards and 22 ACM Awards, his music has become an enduring part of the American soundtrack,” the album page says.

According to Variety, Jackson decided to retire because of health issues. In 2021, the singer revealed that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which Variety described as a “degenerative nerve condition.” He had the disease for some time. “The condition causes nerve damage, primarily in the extremities, that can interfere with the ability to walk,” Variety reported.