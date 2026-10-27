Jessie James Decker Shares Heartfelt Advice From Her Mom

Jessie James Decker is sharing some significant advice that her mom gave her about life.

The country star and entrepreneur is the author of the new cookbook “The Secret Sauce.” She appeared on Fox News to discuss the cookbook, her mom’s advice, and her Catholic upbringing.

“You have just have to trust in Him because his plan is greater than every imagined and you have to trust that he knows what he is doing,” Decker explains in the video, which focuses on her faith, which is something she learned from her mother.

Jessie James Decker Says Her Mom ‘Has Always Had Faith’ in Her Life

Getty Jessie James Decker.

Decker attributed her religious beliefs to her mom.

“Faith has always been a big part of my life and our lives,” she said. “My mother has always, has always had faith in every phase of her life, and it has always guided her through the hard times and the good times,” she told Fox News.

“She has truly passed that down to us,” Decker added. “We are a strong Catholic family; we are Catholic Italians.”

“I’ve always felt like when things get really hard when you can rely on your faith and just turn to God, truly if you just give it to Him, it always just ended up working itself out,” she added. “It just does and so our mama has taught us that any time anything is hard you just get on your knees and pray.”

The singer revealed that she always thinks about a photo she saw where a little girl is holding a teddy bear and crying but God is standing behind her with a bigger teddy bear. “You have to trust that He knows what He is doing,” she added.

Decker has spoken about her mom’s influence before. “There is a line that I used to tell the kids and it’s a line that Jessica put in her song. And it’s ‘home is where you hang your hat,” her mother, Karen Parker, told Southern Living. Decker grew up in a military family.

“I told the kids that because it’s what I felt,” her mom said in that interview. “Wherever the country needed my husband. Wherever they needed our family, that’s where we were going to go. And we were going to do so gladly. So you move, you find a home. You make it your own and you hang up your hat.”

Jessie James Decker Has Brought Her Kids Into Her Faith

In 2024, Decker shared a photo inside a church and wrote, “Denver, Forrest and Sonny have been baptized.”

Those are three of her four kids with NFL player Eric Decker.

“It may sound old school of me, but being a mom comes first,” Jessie said in 2018, according to People. “My personal career and needs are secondary. If anything gets in the way of me being a good mom or wife, I simply say no.”

Decker frequently shares photos of her family on Instagram. “Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful blue eyed angel boy💙 his tender heart and squinty eye smile make my heart warm everyday! He is sweet, smart, fierce, strong, shy in the cutest way, competitive, eager to learn, artistic and loves so deeply,” she wrote in 2022.