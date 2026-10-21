Garth Brooks Makes Cryptic Comment About His Future & Reveals Why He Was Never a Cowboy

He’s a cowboy in some people’s minds, for sure, but Garth Brooks doesn’t think he’s a real one even though he frequently dons a cowboy hat and is a country legend. And he shared with fans the reason why.

Brooks admitted that he wouldn’t last long in the rodeo ring. And the reason will endear him even more to fans because many people face the same struggles. “I was never good enough athlete to do it. If I would, I’d be 200 pounds less than I am right now,” Brooks said, showing his characteristic humility on Taste of Country Nights. According to Taste of Country, Brooks expressed great respect for cowboys.

The joke came shortly before Brooks made a cryptic comment at a concert in Utah that has some fans wondering whether he’s going to hang up his cowboy hat and retire from music altogether.

The Closest Garth Brooks Came to Being a Real Cowboy Was Singing at Rodeos

Brooks explained that he’s performed at rodeos, but it was as a singer.

“My job was to sing at them. I’ve been singing to rodeos since I was, you know, starting out. I started with the Lazy E down there, the timed events championship, all of the international finals,” he said on Taste of Country Nights.

That’s given him a close view of the realities of being a rodeo cowboy, and he acknowledged, “Those guys are amazing athletes,” adding, “I love the way they live their lives. I love the talent they have that I don’t have.”

It goes without saying that Brooks has a singing talent himself that is a talent that almost no one on Earth can match.

Garth Brooks Told Fans That He’s Not Sure What the Future Holds

Brooks is currently on tour, and he made a comment to fans at an appearance in Salt Lake City that has people wondering whether he will soon follow Alan Jackson into retirement. “I’m not sure what the future holds, but I can tell you this. If we tour again after this, I would be crazy not to make, let’s just say it, the opening city of the next tour in Salt Lake City,” he said, according to video of the appearance.

“SALT LAKE CITY!!!! There is something MAGICAL happening in this city! I am damn lucky to play here!! And the BEST part?! We get to do this THREE MORE TIMES!!! I wouldn’t want to spend this weekend anywhere else!!! love, g,” Brooks wrote on his Instagram page on October 9.

According to American Songwriter, Brooks has been looking out for fans, even adding additional concerts in Salt Lake City to try to outfox bots that were taking over ticket sales. He has upcoming appearances in Seattle and Tulsa. He is also heading to Kansas City.

Brooks posts additional details about his tour on his website. “Before Garth Brooks’ record-breaking ticket sales, packed arenas, the UFO flying drum pod, and his stage surrounded by a halo of LED screens, there was the old stuff.” the website says.







