Dolly Parton’s Manager Makes Wild New Claim About Her Nephew, Bryan Seaver, As Estate Battle Continues

The drama between Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver and her manager is continuing to escalate, and the manager’s new information has come out regarding the restraining order that was served.

In the filing by Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, it details the alleged measures that Seaver took to avoid the restraining order, with his attorneys saying that the singer’s nephew had barbed wire around his porch as well as “No Trespassing” signs on the front yard.

This comes after Seaver filed a motion in Nashville on Oct. 2 asking the court to delay a hearing scheduled for Oct. 9 because he hasn’t been able to find a lawyer to represent him, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The request was granted by the judge on Tuesday, Oct. 6, with the hearing being pushed back to Oct. 20. He adds that he immediately began looking for representation after he was given restraining order, but has not found one he is comfortable with.

However, She’s Alive, which is the company Parton set up before her passing to protect her professional property and business interests, asked the court to deny the filings because he “attempted to evade service of process, and this court should not reward that behavior.”

She’s Alive claims they tried to serve Seaver the summons three different times, adding that on the second time, they saw four cars in his driveway, but no one answered the door.

“Eventually, Mr. Seaver’s residence had a no-trespassing sign in the front yard and barbed wire draped across the handrails leading to the front door,” the filing said. “Moreover… Mr. Seaver already has lawyers who appear to be anxious to represent him.”



Bryan Seaver Was Fired From His Role

Prior to the restraining order, it was revealed that Seaver was fired from his longtime role of protecting the country legend’s properties, TMZ reported, adding that “the abrupt security shake-up is fueling an escalating war over her estate.”

TMZ obtained a termination notice sent to Bryan Seaver, who served as Parton’s head of security. The note informed him that both “he and his security companies were immediately dismissed from every Dolly property.” Seaver received the notice on Wednesday, which was at the same time that replacement guards arrived at Parton’s home in Nashville. The new security team also arrived at her museum, downtown residence, and warehouse.

In response to this move, Seaver and his team have called out Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank, telling TMZ that they are “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions.”

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” they added.

And then, when the restraining order was issued, Seaver and his team called it ““spurious and simply a publicity stunt.”

“I was fired. After the estate negotiated with me and my company for services in perpetuity and agreed to that service provision from my company,” Seaver said in a statement to ABC News. “A week later they fired me for these contrived ‘threats.’”

Bryan Seaver Announced News of Parton’s Passing

In a video posted to Parton’s Instagram page, Seaver shared the news that his aunt had passed away.

“My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he said in the video. “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly,” he added. “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”