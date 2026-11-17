The 2026 CMA Awards are just one night away, promising a star-studded evening filled with performances from some of country music’s biggest names and recognition for the artists who have made significant contributions to the genre.

However, on Tuesday, November 17, just one day before the big night, Cody Johnson announced in an emotional statement shared on Instagram that he would not be attending this year’s award show. Citing health concerns, including exhaustion and overworking, Johnson admitted that he’s been “going 100 mph all the time” and realized he needed to take a step back.

CMA Awards Contender Cody Johnson Makes Emotional Announcement About Missing This Year’s Show

Cody Johnson took to Instagram just a day before the 2026 CMA Awards to announce that he will be skipping the ceremony due to exhaustion. In an emotional and lengthy statement to his fans, he wrote, “After getting sick at the end of my U.K. tour earlier this month, I realized much of it stemmed from mental and physical exhaustion. I want to be open about this because I believe we help one another by revealing our truths, and this time my truth isn’t in the words of a song; it’s real life.”

“At the end of the day, I’m a human being, no matter how much I tell myself and others I’m superhuman,” he continued. “I have everything to be thankful for, but sometimes I put too much pressure on myself. I’m going to spend some time recouping at home; being grounded by my family is what I need most right now.”

Johnson noted that “going 100 mph all the time isn’t healthy” and he realized that now. He thanked his fans and assured them that he would return to music next year.

Johnson Is Nominated for Entertainer of the Year, 3 Other Nominations

Getty Cody Johnson poses in the winner’s walk during the 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the announcement, fans and other country artists have been rallying around Johnson, wishing him a speedy recovery. Johnson’s absence is particularly notable this year, as he’s nominated for several major awards and was also scheduled to take the stage for a performance.

According to the CMA Awards website, Johnson is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year for “The Fall,” and Male Vocalist of the Year. The country star was also set to perform at this year’s awards, presumably taking the stage to sing his nominated song, “The Fall.” It’s unclear whether he was going to be a part of the special tribute for Dolly Parton.

Johnson’s Instagram post was met with love and support by his fans who wrote, “Wishing you all the best hope you get well soon, although your a human with an incredible talent you are human ❤️.” Another fan shared, “Your health is #1. Everything else can wait! And if it doesn’t wait, it’s not worth your time anyway 🙏🤍.”