Sammy Kershaw & Rodney Atkins Share Major CMA Awards Update After Red Carpet Dispute

Country music stars and fans alike rallied around country musicians Sammy Kershaw and Rodney Atkins after learning that they had been initially denied access to walk in this year’s 60th Annual CMA Awards. The news quickly went viral, catching the attention of the awards organization and prompting a change in plans.

Sharing updates about the situation, both country legends took to Instagram not only to thank fans and other artists for their overwhelming support. They also revealed that they had important conversations with CMA leadership, with both men sharing major updates about their plans to attend the awards show.

Sammy Kershaw To Attend CMA Awards & Walk Red Carpet

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Both Sammy Kershaw and Rodney Atkins have confirmed they will walk the red carpet at the 60th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18.

Taking to Instagram on November 10, Kershaw shared that he had a “sincere and meaningful private conversation with CMA leadership,” in which they “extended a sincere, heartfelt apology” to him following the news that he was denied access to the red carpet this year. Just a couple of days later, Kershaw shared an update on social media, telling his followers he will attend the award show.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, Mendey and I have decided to accept the CMA’s invitation to walk the red carpet and attend the awards,” his statement read. “To the thousands of fans and fellow artists who stood beside us, please know that YOU helped make this happen,” he added.

On November 5, Kershaw shared the news that the award show was not allowing him and his wife to walk this year’s red carpet, stating that he found it “extremely hurtful, embarrassing, and very disappointing.” Country artists like Riley Green, Carly Pearce, Jake Owens, and more rallied around Kershaw over the news.

After releasing his statement, the CMA Awards shared their own lengthy message outlining their “red carpet guidelines.” “Like any major televised event, the red carpet has criteria that exists to help manage limited space and the security needs for both the artists and the media. We are deeply sorry anyone felt excluded by those decisions,” the statemnet began, adding that they were in touch with Kershaw and his team.

Rodney Atkins Releases a Statement Confirming His CMA Awards Appearance

Country music fans and artists had also come together to support Rodney Atkins, who shared that he, too, had been denied access to the CMA Awards red carpet following Kershaw’s intial statement. However, it appears the organization had also reached out to the “Watching You” and changed its stance on the situation, with Atkins confirming that he and his wife, Rose Falcon, will now walk the carpet and attend the event.

“After some good conversations between our team and the CMA, Rose and I have decided we’ll be walking the red carpet and attending this year’s awards,” he began. “I’m grateful to the CMA for hearing us out, and I can’t thank y’all enough for all the love and support. Once again, you reminded me just how powerful country music fans can be when they speak up.”

“I definitely don’t want to stay stuck on this. “Life’s too short, and the days are long, but the years are short. Looking forward to a great night celebrating country music with old friends and new ones,” he said, adding, “Now I just gotta find a red-carpet-worthy ball cap.”