From ’90s Pop-Rock to Country Stardom: ‘They Called Me Hootie’ Shares One Music Legend’s Untold Story

For music fans who grew up in the mid-1990s, country legend Darius Rucker’s voice was the undisputed soundtrack of an era.

As the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, he helped propel the band to global success. They sold tens of millions of records on the back of unforgettable pop-rock anthems. Yet, when he made the unprecedented leap to country music a decade later, he shattered industry expectations all over again, establishing himself as a Nashville powerhouse.

Darius Rucker is the Focus of a New Documentary ‘They Called Me Hootie’

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“Every time I want to do something, somebody tells me I can’t do it,” says Darius Rucker in the beginning of a new trailer for the Hulu documentary “They Called Me Hootie.” The candid documentary is peeling back the layers of his extraordinary journey.

But the film also takes an inside look at the private battles and quiet struggles that accompanied Rucker’s success. It offers fans a rare glimpse into the man behind the music.

According to the website What’s On Disney Plus, “Rucker gets deeply personal about the cost of stardom. Revealing his struggles with drugs and alcohol, the breakdown of his marriage and brushes with death. Through candid interviews with collaborators, friends and family, new footage from the road and in the studio as he records his forthcoming album and never-before-seen tape dating back to the start of Hootie & the Blowfish, the film traces the full journey of his extraordinary career, revealing a deeply personal story of ambition, resilience and reinvention.”

Rucker admits, “We were four dorks who told the world ‘hold my hand’ in the middle of their depression. And they said, ‘ok.'”

“Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie’ is Executive Produced by GMA’s Robin Roberts

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GMA anchor Robin Roberts is the Executive Producer of the Darius Rucker documentary. It tells his life story from his childhood through ’90s pop stardom and now, as a country music legend.

Roberts shared a quote about the project. It reads, “This documentary reveals a side of Darius that is raw, vulnerable and unexpected. But, it’s a deeply personal story. I think audiences will be surprised by what they discover about this exceptionally talented man.”

Additionally, Rucker stated, “When I look back on my life and career, I never could have imagined the road I’d take or where it would lead me. I’ve had opportunities beyond anything I dreamed of, but there have also been times when I had to take a chance, bet on myself and trust that I could do things my own way.”

He concluded, “But I’ve never walked that road alone. The love and support of my family, my road family and the people I’ve been fortunate enough to work alongside have been at the heart of everything we’ve accomplished. With ‘They Called Me Hootie,’ I get to reflect on that journey, the people and experiences that shaped me, and share a side of my story that people may not know.”

According to his official website, “Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified ‘Learn to Live’ and ‘True Believers,’ plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012.”

“Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie” premieres Monday, November 16th on Hulu and Disney+.