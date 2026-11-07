A Beloved Country Star & Pop Singer Reunite for Christmas Duet 10 Years After First Collaboration

It seems everyone is getting ready to kick off the holiday season, and musical artists are getting in on the festive spirit by giving fans the gift of new Christmas music.

On Friday, November 7, country singer Brett Eldredge and pop star Meghan Trainor teamed up to release a new holiday duet, putting their own fun spin on the Christmas classic, “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” The collaboration also comes with a playful music video that pays homage to nostalgic home movies, featuring the two stars goofing around, dancing, and singing next to a Christmas tree as they celebrate the holiday season.

Brett Eldredge & Meghan Trainor Reunite for Festive Duet of ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor are showing their holiday spirit by releasing a new Christmas duet, putting their own spin on the holiday favorite, “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” Eldredge announced the song’s release on Instagram, sharing its accompanying music video, which sees the two singers dancing around a Christmas-decorated living room complete with a nostalgic, colorful tree.

Made to look like a home movie, the video adds a playful, nostalgic touch to the collaboration, giving fans a look at the two artists’ fun-loving personalities and long-standing friendship.

“IT’S out everywherrrrrre. Let it freakin snow! Let it snow, Let it snowWwWw,” Eldredge captioned his post.

Fans in the comment section were excited to hear new holiday music from the country artist, who is known for singing beloved Christmas hits. The star is also kicking off the holiday season with his annual “Glow Tour,” celebrating the release of his Christmas album with the same name.

“Christmas Brett has defrosted! ❄️,” a fan shared. “this is peak christmas spirit!! 🎄❤️” Another comment read. “Iconic Christmas duo is back!!❤️” A fan wrote.

Eldredge & Trainor First Teamed up Together For ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ 10 Years Ago

Getty Brett Eldredge and Target give Nashville families both a trick and a treat to promote his Target exclusive holiday album, “Glow” on October 31, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The collaboration between Eldredge and Trainor is especially meaningful, as it marks 10 years since the two stars first teamed up for a holiday duet. In an Instagram post, Eldredge shared that it only felt right to have Trainor on board for their latest Christmas release, following their previous collaboration on the holiday classic, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in 2016.

The song was featured on Eldredge’s Christmas album, “Glow,” making their latest musical reunion a full-circle moment for the two stars.

“10 years ago we recorded the GLOW album and there was only one person I could imagine dueting a big band song with in this whole wide world and that was my dear friend @meghantrainor! “Baby it’s Cold outside” went on to be a big ol Crimbus hit and now we had no choice but to level it up with the SEQUEL. “Let it snow!”! This was so damn fun and reminded me of what is most important in life. Have fun, be yourself, and never be afraid to be a kid! FRiDaY!” He captioned a sweet photo of him and Trainor in matching Santa hats.

According to Entertainment Focus, Trainor also released a statement about working alongside the country artist again. “It’s been 10 years since Brett and I sang ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’, so we had to celebrate our anniversary with another Christmas classic! Brett has the most incredible voice, and I’ve never heard a version of ‘Let It Snow’ quite like ours. It feels so fresh and fun, and I’m so proud of what we created together. I hope it brings a little extra joy and Christmas magic to everyone this holiday season!”