Dolly Parton’s Estate Drops Lawsuit Against Her Nephew Bryan Seaver

Dolly Parton’s estate has dropped the lawsuit against the legendary country artist’s nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver.

PEOPLE reports that She’s Alive, LLC, which is a company Parton set up before her tragic passing on Aug. 25 to tend to her business interests, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of its lawsuit against Seaver in the Chancery Court of Tennessee on Thursday, Nov. 5. The dismissal was filed without prejudice.

She’s Alive, which is run by Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell, alleged that Seaver had made numerous threats, which had led to multiple employees resigning, as well as trying to hurt his aunt’s legacy and business. He denied those threats over and over again, saying that certain comments were taken out of context. Many of the court hearings were delayed or rescheduled, but a motion hearing was set for Nov. 13.

Bryan Seaver Reacts To The Filing

In a statement to TMZ, Seaver’s lawyer spoke out, detailing that he is “grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him.”

“Mr. Seaver cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the incredible legacy she left behind,” the statement read. “He has made a career out of protecting his aunt while she was alive and remains committed to Dolly and his entire family. Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly’s legacy remains entirely untouched.”

Seaver was the one who shared the news of Parton’s passing with the world, announcing her death in a video posted to Parton’s Instagram page, adding that it was “something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.”

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly,” he added. “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”

Dolly Parton’s Younger Sister Spoke Out Regarding The Lawsuit

On Oct. 26, Seaver shared a message to his Facebook page that was written by his mother amd Parton’s younger sister Cassie, in which she spoke of the duo’s bond.

“Our family has experienced a heartbreaking and devastating loss with the passing of our beloved sister, Dolly. The sorrow of losing someone so precious to our family is something that words simply cannot express. We are all still grieving, each in our own way, while trying to find the strength, peace, and understanding to move forward,” she began. “I have always believed that grief affects everyone differently. Some of us withdraw into the quietness of our own hearts, while others express their pain in ways that may be difficult for those around them to understand. There is no single way to grieve, and sometimes the deepest sorrow brings emotions that are difficult to contain.For me, grief has always been something deeply personal. I tend to retreat into the comfort of my faith, my family, and the privacy of my own heart.”

“In recent weeks, I have been asked to make a public statement concerning my son, Bryan Seaver. While I have struggled with the thought of speaking publicly during such a painful and personal time, I feel it is important that I share what is in my heart—not to address disagreements or disputes, but simply to speak as a mother who dearly loves her son,” Cassie continued. ” Bryan is my son. I love him deeply, and nothing that happens in this world will ever change the love that I have for him.

“Throughout his adult life, Bryan shared a very special and meaningful relationship with my sister Dolly. She was not only his aunt, but also his godmother. Their bond was deeply personal, and I know how much she meant to him. I have witnessed his devotion to her and the love and concern he has shown for those closest to him throughout the years. I know that Bryan is experiencing tremendous heartache, just as so many of us are. As his mother, it pains me deeply to see him hurting. No mother wants to see her child struggling with sorrow, disappointment, or circumstances that bring pain into his life. I want Bryan to know, and I want others to understand, that my love for my son is unconditional. I will always care about his well-being, pray for his peace, and hope for his happiness, healing, and future. At the same time, I recognize that we are living through circumstances involving deeply personal matters, differing perspectives, and issues that deserve to be addressed thoughtfully, respectfully, and through the appropriate channels.