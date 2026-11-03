Country Singer Passes Away at 35 Following Cancer Battle – Our Hearts Go Out

Fans of the triplet country music group Taylor Red are in mourning as one of the three members, Nicole Taylor, has passed away following a battle with breast cancer. Now, her sisters, Natalie Jean Taylor and Nika Lea Taylor, are speaking out as fans pay tribute on social media.

Nicole’s sisters posted an over-10-minute video on YouTube announcing her passing on November 2. Notably, the singer passed away on September 28. They captioned the post, “Our hearts are broken as we share the passing of our triplet sister, Nicole Taylor. “Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend. We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again.” Love, Nika & Natalie.”

Natalie Jean Taylor and Nika Lea Taylor Speak Out Following Nicole’s Death

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Natalie and Nika announced Nicole’s death in the aforementioned YouTube video, stating that their sister was “at peace and no longer suffering” after having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

We are still processing everything. This honestly feels really hard to talk about, but we’re going to do our best in sharing some of her story,” said Natalie. The grieving sisters also discussed Nicole’s battle with cancer, saying that following her diagnosis, it had advanced to stage 3.

Nika called Nicole’s health condition before her death “very aggressive.” In remembering her sister, Natalie recalled, “She pushed us all to have fun and not live in fear and hopelessness, and she even did CrossFit during the time she was getting chemo treatments.”

“And I remember one day specifically at church; it was soon after the diagnosis. She was prayed over, and God gave her so much peace after that, she said. She said that peace stayed with her so long. I think that’s what kept her so fierce during this time,” she added.

On the offical Taylor Red website, the sisters noted that the family held a private funeral service for Nicole. They also launched a memorial page in her honor.

Nicole Will Not Be Forgotten

Taylor Red, originally called Red Roots, debuted in 2011 with their self-titled debut album. After that, they followed up with “Middle of Nowhere” in 2012 and “Triplicity” in 2014, blending country and Christian music early on.

According to their offical website, the sibling trio has performed live more than 1,000 times and opened for acts such as Josh Turner, Charlie Daniels, Amy Grant, and more. Additionally, they appeared in a nationally broadcast Sonic commercial from 2020 to 2021.

They are also quite popular on social media, with 13.4 million TikTok followers and 16.7 million on YouTube.