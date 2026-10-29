Two Country Music Stars Are Officially Married After ‘Elevated Western’ Tennessee Wedding: See the Photos

Country music has another reason to celebrate as Walker Montgomery, best known for songs like “She Don’t Know,” and Krista Slaubaugh of the country music duo Tigerlily Gold have officially tied the knot, according to People.

The couple exchanged vows on Friday, October 23, in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, surrounded by 130 of their closest family members and friends. Staying true to their country music roots, the rising stars embraced an “elevated Western” theme for the special day, inviting guests to bring their cowboy boots for a night of dancing and celebration.

Walker Montgomery & Krista Slaubaugh Tie the Knot in Tennessee

Getty Walker Montgomery and Krista Slaubaugh attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country music stars Walker Montgomery and Krista Slaubaugh are officially husband and wife! In an exclusive interview with People, the newlyweds shared stunning photos from their beautiful wedding day and reflected on their love for one another.

“I love that Walker always makes me extremely safe and protected. He is honest and respects and supports me chasing my dreams. He is also extremely funny and he is truly the one person in this world who I can’t get enough of. He is an extremely strong and smart human, and we make each other better people every single day. We love to travel and make memories together, but more importantly we enjoy everyday life the most,” Slaubaugh shared.

Montgomery called his wife his “best friend,” telling the outlet, “Whether it’s people, places or situations, she can always find the positives in whatever it is. I just simply love being around her. She puts me in a good mood and she is my best friend.”

For their wedding, Montgomery wore a classic black tuxedo and matching black cowboy hat. The bride wore a strapless, mermaid-style wedding dress, sharing that she wanted “to look like a cake topper.” The bride and groom also found meaningful ways to honor their respective home states through the wedding’s food and drink selection. Montgomery hails from Kentucky and Slaubaugh grew up in North Dakota.

Montgomery & Slaubaugh’s Love Story

Montgomery is the son of country music singer John Michael Montgomery, best known for his hits “I Swear,” “I Love The Way You Love Me,” and “I Can Love You Like That.” While on tour in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023, Montgomery had a meet-and-greet with fans and was approached by women asking him if he knew the country duo, Tigerlily Gold.

Surprisngly, he told the women, “Ya. Tell the tall one I’m in love with her.” The message eventually made its way to Slaubaugh, who took matters into her own hands and slid into his DMs, asking him, “How’s Kansas City lately?’”

The pair went on their first date just a few weeks later. Montgomery proposed to her during a surprise getaway to Highlands, North Carolina, on May 26, 2025. “I was pretty obsessed from the very beginning to say the least,” he told People.