Lady A’s Charles Kelley Shares Difficult Cancer Update: ‘It Ain’t No Joke’

Lady A singer Charles Kelley is opening up about the challenges he’s facing while undergoing treatment for a rare form of blood cancer.

According to PEOPLE, Kelley appeared alongside his wife, Cassie, in an Instagram Stories video, where he spoke candidly about his experience with multiple myeloma.

“I’ve had a few people ask me how things are going and we are team tired over here,” Kelley said. “It’s been good. The good thing is the treatment is working really well, but I will say I naively thought I would not be in so much pain.”

The singer explained that the medications have taken a toll on his body, leaving him dealing with constant aches and exhaustion.

“It’s kind of constantly achey and really tired, but I do have my good days and my bad days,” he continued.

Kelley said he hopes the pain will improve over the next few weeks as chemotherapy continues targeting the cancer cells.

“But it ain’t no joke, man. It’s real,” he added.

Cassie also opened up about how the diagnosis has affected their family, revealing that her husband was preparing to undergo his fourth treatment on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The couple shares two sons, Ward, 10, and Archer, 13 months.

In a separate Instagram Stories video, Cassie admitted that things have been particularly difficult lately.

“When people ask, ‘How are you doing?’ Honestly, the answer’s not great. We are not doing great over here,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Cassie explained that she and her husband are doing their best to get through each day.

She also referenced a saying from Al-Anon, “Your best is always good enough,” while expressing her determination to find things to be grateful for.

Kelley first announced his cancer diagnosis on Sept. 29 after experiencing unexplained rib fractures that prompted his doctor to order blood tests.

According to TODAY, the tests revealed multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow and can weaken bones.

At the time, Kelley said he felt hopeful about his treatment options and planned to remain open about his experience.

He also reflected on how his sobriety journey, which reached the four-year milestone in July, taught him to approach difficult situations one day at a time.

Charles Kelley Continues Performing With Lady A During Treatment

Despite his health challenges, Kelley has remained committed to his music career.

The singer joined Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood on Oct. 21 for a performance of “Islands in the Stream” during a CMA television tribute honoring Dolly Parton.

The country trio is also preparing to release a new song, “Bigger Picture,” on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

According to PEOPLE, the group recorded the track just one week before learning about Kelley’s diagnosis.

The song tells the story of someone facing cancer while hoping that God has a greater plan for their life.

Although Lady A originally planned to wait until 2027 to release new music, the song took on a deeper meaning following Kelley’s diagnosis.

After sharing a preview with fans, the band decided to release it earlier than expected.

“We had no intention of putting out new music until next year, but we connected with this song so deeply when it found its way to us,” Lady A shared on Instagram.