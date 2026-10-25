Garth Brooks Makes Heartfelt Apology to Fans

Garth Brooks is fighting back against bots.

The country legend issued a heartfelt apology to fans after bots crashed ticket sales for his Kansas City concert. It’s an issue that has hounded Brooks throughout his tour.

“The bot situation is out of hand. It’s been progressively getting worse on this tour. With that said, my concern is for the people who managed to buy tickets today for the third show in Kansas City before the bots crashed the on sale,” Brooks posted on Facebook on October 22.

Garth Brooks Promised Fans That He Would Personally Look Into the Situation

Getty Garth Brooks.

Brooks told fans he will take the matter into his own hands. “I will personally look into what can be done. You have my word that all that can be done will be done,” he wrote. “You have my deepest apologies for the results and my most sincere appreciation for your efforts today. love, g.” Brooks limited comments on his Facebook post.

According to KCTV5, the three concerts in Kansas City are sold out.

Ticket sales for Brooks’ third concert, which is scheduled for the T-Mobile Center next month, “were shut down due to what organizers are calling ‘excessive bot activity,'” according to KMBC.

Fans posted about the situation on the T-Mobile Center’s Facebook page. “Just spent over 2hrs trying to buy tickets on axis, kept getting errors at checkout…. Just for AXIS to just shut it down and tell everyone ‘sorry, not sorry.’ We are having issues on the site,”

According to KMBC, Brooks and the promoters “are evaluating next steps and the future of the show.” The tickets were being sold by AXS. Brooks’ announcement that he was adding a third show in Kansas City ignited the bot frenzy.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: Garth Brooks adds a THIRD SHOW — a MATINEE show on Saturday, November 7 at T-Mobile Center on the Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour,” the T-Mobile Center wrote on Facebook.

Garth Brooks Has Fought Against Bots In Other Parts of His Tour

Brooks has fought against bots on other legs of his tour. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that he shut down ticket sales for a Utah concert due to “bot interference” and added another date for “real people.”

According to Ticket News, the bot situation in Kansas City affected Brooks’ third show only, and it was not clear what would happen to people who already purchased tickets. Some upset fans were unable to purchase tickets for the show

Brooks is on a “Blame It All on My Roots” tour. “Fans were either left in the queue or unable to provide their information to buy the tickets,” Fox 4 KC reported.

“I’ve only had seats like that one other time,” said fan Bobbie Parrigon to the television station. “So this was exciting because usually we’re in the nosebleed.” She was trying to buy matinee floor seats. “I tried several different cards, and I kept trying to get back in, and you just kept saying, ‘Oops, seats are taken, seats are taken, seats are taken,’ over and over and over again.”