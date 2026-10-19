Is Lana Del Rey Going Country? Zach Bryan Duet ‘Lies’ Pays Off

Most people wouldn’t have traditionally classified Lana Del Rey as a country artist, although she’s increasingly threaded country influences into her music.

However, she took a big step toward the genre, singing a duet with country singer Zach Bryan called “Lies.” And the risk paid off. Shortly after its release, the song soared to number 1 on Apple Streaming and number 2 on iTunes. The song is included on Bryan’s new EP, “Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs.” And it’s raised hopes among some fans that Del Rey could embrace country in an even deeper way.

Both Zach Bryan & Lana Del Rey Wrote the Lyrics to ‘Lies’

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Del Rey and Bryan co-wrote the song, which was released on October 16, 2026.

What’s the theme? According to Holler, the singers “step into the shoes of two lovers that can’t resist falling into each other’s arms, despite knowing deep down that, ultimately, it never ends well.” Bryan sings from the perspective of an infatuated lover, Holler notes.

Fans appreciated Del Rey’s foray into country. “Wow, does it feel good to hear Lana Del Rey’s voice again❣️,” reads one Instagram post from the page Lost in Pieces. “Lana’s been teasing a country album for what feels like ages now. and while there’s no official word on when that’s coming, she’s blessed us with a possible hint of what’s to come with ‘Lies,’ her new duet with Zach Bryan.”

Could Lana Del Rey Record a Full Country Album?

Is it possible that Del Rey could go full country? According to The New York Times, she has “teased a country album.”

That report refers to an Instagram post in July, when Del Rey revealed that she was creating a “beautiful, secondary album” to “Stove,” her long-anticipated follow-up to her 2023 album. She indicated in that post that she felt she had more ground to cover.

“So much has happened over the last four years, so much time waiting for things to come together and so much time wondering if it was ok that things were falling apart,” she wrote.

“Patience was the key, and in between the songs came new thoughts about old friends and new dreams and from the doubt of whether the tree I had been planting would grow- came new sprouts and so grew a new rose bush underneath the willow-…A large companion album, compiled by as many people as I could find to help me gather my thoughts about how much was changing,” added Del Rey. “Stove is so lovely and intact as it was intended to be-a classic album if I may say, a lot of of which we’ve toured and you’ve heard – but not all of it. Thank you to everybody involved.”

Del Rey gave some hints about the secondary album, writing, “And as the years went by, came a beautiful, secondary album… A commentary of sorts on everything that has been going on, and the patience that was required- and the trust I had to have that not all the things that weren’t working was just because of me. I’m grateful for all my collaborators, I guess it took what it took to finish it.”