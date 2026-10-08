Luke Grimes Wants a Country Music Superstar to Play a Villain on ‘Marshals’

“Marshals” has just returned to CBS with its second season, and fans are anticipating what’s in store for the action-packed “Yellowstone” spinoff.

Star Luke Grimes, who’s reprising his role as Kayce Dutton in the series, is back in the saddle as a U.S. Marshal on the trail of some bad hombres — and, if he had it his way, one of them would be portrayed by an A-list country music superstar.

Luke Grimes Wants Chris Stapleton

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In a recent interview with Women’s World about the second season of “Marshals,” Grimes shared his dream casting for an upcoming role.

“I always said I thought Chris Stapleton would play a really good bad guy,” Grimes declared.

“If he reads or hears this, we’d love for you to come on the show,” he added with a laugh.

Choosin’ Emma Langley

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Even if Stapleton doesn’t take Grimes up on his offer, he already has another country music feather in his cap, having portrayed Ella Langley‘s onscreen boyfriend in the music video for her mega-hit “Choosin’ Texas.”

According to Grines, he randomly met Langley at the wedding of a mutual friend, and when she reached out to him about appearing in the video he didn’t have to think about it too hard.

“This is kind of right before the big pop off for her, right before she got strapped to the rocket and took off,” Grimes said of the meteoric success she experienced via the hit single.

“And she was saying that she’d like to maybe act someday, and we were talking about that, and so I think maybe that’s why she reached out when it was time to do the video, and it was a no-brainer,” he continued.

“I just love that song so much,” Grimes added. “I had no idea that it was going to become the biggest song of all time. But I’m so happy for her. She’s great. She’s a real artist. All of the success that she’s having is because of the fact that she is a real artist, and she puts so much of her heart and soul into her work, and I’m just a huge fan of hers.”

As for whether Langley might eventually return the favor by appearing a a guest star on “Marshals,” Grimes told Women’s World that she had an open invitation.

He’ll Play Kayce Dutton ‘As Long As They Want Me To’

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As the magazine points out, Grimes has been playing Kaye Dutton for nearly a decade — and he couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

“It’s definitely the greatest character that I may ever play. The first time I read the original script for ‘Yellowstone,’ I remember thinking, ‘If I don’t get that part, I’m going to be heartbroken,’” the actor recalled.

“Playing Kayce has been the greatest ride of my life, and I just owe him so much about who I am now and the things that have happened to me and where I’m at in my career,” he added. “So I’ll play him as long as they want me to.”

“”See Luke Grimes shine in the Season 2 premiere of Marshals, debuting on October 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming on Paramount+.

“Marshals” airs Sundays on CBS, and streams on Paramount+.