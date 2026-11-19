Country music stars are no strangers to celebrating one another’s successes, and this year’s CMA Awards red carpet offered the perfect opportunity to show that support.

One of the genre’s rising stars, Bailey Zimmerman, known for hits like “Religiously” and “Rock and a Hard Place,” took a moment to share his thoughts on fellow artist Stella Lefty, offering sweet praise for the singer and opening up about their recent collaboration.

Stella Lefty Gets Major Praise from Bailey Zimmerman After New Duet

Getty Bailey Zimmerman attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the red carpet at the 60th Annual CMA Awards, country star Bailey Zimmerman was asked about his recent collaboration with “Boston” singer Stella Lefty. The two joined forces for the song “My Kinda Love” for the “Nobody Wants This” season 3 soundtrack.

“Stella has the same amount of energy, and it’s just contagious. We got in the room together; it was the first time we’d ever met, and we immediately connected. It was like, ‘Dude, you’re sick.’ And she was like, ‘No, you’re sick,'” he told People.

Zimmerman said he was “blown away” by Lefty’s songwriting as they worked together on “My Kinda Love.” “She’s an incredible songwriter. Her voice is incredible, and she’s just so passionate,” he added.

Lefty and Zimmerman released their duet “My Kinda Love” in October, but gave fans an early taste of the collaboration when they performed it at the Strummingbird Festival in Ballarat, Australia, earlier that month. The appearance also marked the first time the two artists had performed the track live, according to Backstage Country.

Zimmerman Defended Lefty Over Online Scrutiny

Getty Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 31, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Zimmerman has shown his massive support for Lefty as the songstress has faced online backlash largely focused on allegations of song copying. Just days before the CMA Awards, Zimmerman was asked to name something he found overrated. Although it took him a minute to answer, he decided to come to Lefty’s defense with his answer.

“What’s overrated is the hate on Stella Lefty,” he told Holler. “That’s overrated, bro. Just stop.” He then added, “Leave her alone. She’s amazing. Stop.”

According to Taste of Country, music listeners called out Lefty after her breakout single “Boston,” which sounded incredibly similar to Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season.” After Kahan’s team got in touch with Lefty’s, they decided to give him a writing credit on the track. “When I was writing the song, I wasn’t thinking about Noah Kahan. I was literally thinking about nothing at all,” Lefty told Vanity Fair. “…I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes, so I’m like, ‘If this sounds like that, whatever, all good.'”

Unfortunately, other tracks from the songstress have also been criticized for sounding a lot like existing songs, including “Summer You Were Mine,” which appears to feature similarities to The Chicks’ “There’s Your Trouble.”