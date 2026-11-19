A rising country star was in a “pretty bad” car accident on his way to the Country Music Awards.

“Something crazy just happened,” singer/songwriter Greylan James said in an Instagram video. “I was on my way to the CMAs to walk the red carpet and do the awards show but unfortunately I was in a car accident.”

He also thanked first responders. “Happy CMA’s. shout out @mtjulietpolice and everyone for taking care of us,”he wrote on November 19.

What exactly happened?

Greylan James Says the Car Accident Was ‘Pretty Bad’

The car accident was serious, James revealed, calling it “pretty bad.”

But the good news is that everyone is okay, including James, the other person in his vehicle and the person in the other car. “Luckily everyone’s okay. The other driver’s all right. My photographer was with me. He’s okay,” said James. “We have a few cuts, bumps and bruises and burns, but everybody’s all right. Thank God for the EMT and the police that were on the scene, literally like that.”

Of his vehicle, he said, “RIP my Bronco. I’m going to miss her.” He added, “God bless country music. Hopefully I’ll see everyone after,” referring to the CMAs. The crash occurred on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Greylan James’ Debut Album Was Just Released

James’ career has been on the rise.

“My debut album is out now. they say you get your whole life to work on your first album, and I truly have,” he wrote six days ago. “All the heartbreaks, late nights, empty shows, packed shows.. everything led to this. Can’t believe it’s finally here, and I hope y’all love every song as much as I do. I have the best fans in the world. You and my exes made this one happen. CHEERS Y’ALL LETS GOOOO.”

According to Wide Open Country, the artist had a hit single in 2025 called “Water at a Wedding” and also had a debut at the Grand Ole Opry. He is a songwriter who has written songs for some of country’s biggest names, including Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney and Morgan Wallen.

“From the moment his Papaw gifted him his first guitar at the age of five, one of Nashville’s most exciting young breakout country stars Greylan James knew he was meant to be a musician,” his website says. “The Knoxville-raised artist-on-the-rise has been manifesting his vision of country music stardom since his earliest days: from those cleats and cowboy hats he wore to school to playing every sort of live show imaginable from tailgates to patios and dive bars to funerals around his hometown.”

The website describes him as a “celebrated songwriter” who has become a “celebrated songwriter” who is “earning cuts from some of country music’s most notable artists including Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Bailey Zimmerman, BRELAND and more.”

He won an ACM Award for Song of the Year for co-writing Jordan Davis’ No. 1 smash hit “Next Thing You Know,” his website says. “The song also earned Greylan a BMI Award and his first CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year. To date, Greylan’s songbook has landed three No. 1 hits and amassed over 900M streams.”

He’s now trying to branch out with his own songs, the website says, noting that SiriusXM dubbed him “a superstar just beginning to hit his stride.”