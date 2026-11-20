Dolly Parton had a personality and style all her own, making her one of the most recognizable faces in country music and around the world. However, there was much more to the superstar than what fans saw on stage.

Since her passing, family members have been sharing sweet memories of the country music icon, including her niece Danielle Parton, who very much resembles her beloved aunt. While attending the 2026 CMA Awards, Danielle opened up about what it was like spending the night at her famous aunt’s home and recalled one unexpected detail about Dolly that few people may know.

Dolly Parton’s Niece Danielle Reveals She’s Never Seen Her Aunt Without High Heels

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Co-host Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)

Danielle Parton was on the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet, where she spoke to Taste of Country Nights about a particular detail that made her famous aunt stand out, even when she was just at home.

When asked if she ever saw Dolly wear sneakers, Danielle shared, “No, I never saw her in sneakers.” It then led the new brand ambassador of all things Dolly to share that she rarely, if ever, saw her aunt wearing anything but high heels.

“If you’d spend the night with her, you could always tell when she was awake. She wore high heels in the house, and she’d clank through the house,” she revealed, adding that Dolly “always had them on.”

Following her passing on August 25 at the age of 80, Vogue shared six of the late icon’s fashion rules, with one of them being her love of high heels.

“I feel pretty in a heel. I’ve loved high heels before I even knew I was going to be short. I wear heels every day. I have them custom made. It’s important that you have a shoe that’s built to fit your arch, and to where your body weight is on that. I thank God that I’m able to do that,” she said.

Parton also admitted that wearing heels made one “look powerful” and called them “sexy.”

Danielle Parton Wore Dolly’s Dress at the 2026 CMA Awards

Getty Danielle Parton attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Danielle’s presence at the 2026 CMA Awards was incredibly special, knowing that the event was going to pay tribute to her late aunt. The award show opened with host Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill singing a rendition of Dolly’s beloved hit, “I Will Always Love You.”

In fact, Danielle paid tribute to Dolly herself by walking the red carpet in a dress that was originally supposed to be worn by the late country singer. The white dress featured long fringe at the bottom, a low neckline, and plenty of rhinestones, something Parton would have loved to wear.

“It was made for the ‘Light of Clear Blue Morning’ video that she never got to finish and get to do,” Danielle told E! News. “So I’m wearing it tonight in honor of her.”

Danielle also went on to praise Dolly, touchingly sharing, “Dolly was such an incredible human. I’m a fan of hers as much as I am a family member, and it’s always nice, especially as a family member, to see somebody in your own family have a positive impact on other people.”