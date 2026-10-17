Randy Travis Unveils Rare Track From Upcoming Album ‘Same Old Way’

Fans are eagerly anticipating country music legend Randy Travis’ upcoming album, “Same Old Way,” set for release on November 13. The 12-track collection features previously unreleased recordings that never made it onto an album and have been remastered, offering a look back at the country icon’s career from 1983 to 2013.

On Friday, October 16, Travis gave fans a sneak peek of one of those songs when he released “I Know Where I’d Be Without You,” an emotional ballad that he dedicated to his wife, Mary Travis. Mary has played a vital role in his life after he suffered a severe stroke in 2013, which has impaired his ability to speak and sing.

Randy Travis Releases Vault Track ‘I Know Where I’d Be Without You’

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Mary Travis and Randy Travis attend the Netflix House Dallas Opening Party at Netflix House Dallas at Galleria Dallas on December 09, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

On Randy Travis’ upcoming album “Same Old Way,” the country icon dedicates a song to his wife, Mary Travis, who has been by his side, assisting him in his daily life after he suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013. Titled “I Know Where I’d Be Without You,” it’s a heartfelt love song about a man who believed he didn’t need anyone, but falling in love with someone showed him how rich life can be.

The news of its release was announced on Travis’ Instagram with a loving black-and-white photo of Randy and Mary. “I Know Where I’d Be Without You” is OUT NOW on all streaming platforms! For Randy, that person is Mary.🤎 This one’s dedicated to the woman who’s stood by his side through it all, and for anyone who’s been blessed with a love they can’t imagine life without,” the caption read.

Fans who have long cherished Travis’ romantic classics like “Forever and Ever, Amen” will want to give this newly released song a listen.

According to People, Randy and Mary wed in March 2015, but they had known each other for over 30 years. She continues to be a source of strength to the singer and has stood by his side throughout all of his challenges.

“He’s a warrior. He’s an angel,” she told Taste of Country. “The love language we’ve developed is heart-to-heart and he’ll tell me ‘I love you’ in the best way that he can. It’s just the look in the eye, the touch of a hand. It’s those precious things that I think we take ’em for granted when we’re healthy and whole.”

Fans React to Travis’ Heartfelt Song

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 13: Randy Travis and Mary Travis attend the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ahead of the song’s release, an Instagram post teased that Travis had a special track in store for fans, one that reflected his deep love and devotion to his wife, Mary.

Over a photo of the couple about to share a kiss, it read, “Somewhere along the way, someone becomes your whole world…” A second photo showed the couple hugging, and above them read, “And you can’t imagine life without them…” With a final, third picture of Travis and Mary holding onto one another. “Hold On! I think I’ve got a song of that,” it read, while also sharing the release date, October 16.

In the comment section of Travis’ post about the song’s release, fans expressed their excitement over hearing the country music legend’s previously unreleased recording, with many sharing their love for his music and the song’s sweet dedication to his wife.

“Thank you Mary for standing by Randy and saving his life 🙏 This is a beautiful song ❤️,” a comment read. “Absolutely beautiful song,” another fan wrote.