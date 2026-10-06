Former ‘The Voice’ Advisor Tim McGraw Celebrates 30 Years of Marriage to Faith Hill With Sweet Wedding Tribute

Tim McGraw is celebrating three decades of marriage to Faith Hill by looking back at the moment he watched his future wife walk toward him on their wedding day.

The country music star marked the couple’s 30th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Oct. 6, with a collection of photos and videos spanning their relationship. Set to his romantic song “My Best Friend,” the Instagram montage captured decades of memories with Hill and their family.

McGraw’s Sweet Post

McGraw, 59, also reflected on their surprise wedding in a heartfelt tribute to Hill, 59. The couple exchanged vows Oct. 6, 1996, at the Louisiana home of McGraw’s aunt, surrounded by close family and friends.

“30 years, today. 30 years of our marriage,” McGraw began. “That day, October 6, 1996, under an old locust tree (I think) in my Aunt’s backyard in Rayville, Louisiana, I stood there and watched my future walk towards me with the sweetest man I’ve ever known, her father Ted.”

McGraw continued by remembering the significance of the intimate ceremony and the woman standing at the end of the aisle.

“In front of our closest family and friends, I was bound to the most beautiful soul. A lady that was glowing in my eyes, expanding my heart, and giving me all the love she had.”

Three decades later, McGraw said he remains amazed by Hill’s ability to bring love and happiness into the lives of the people around her.

“All these years later,” he wrote, he remains “bewildered by [Hill’s] capacity to love, forgive, nurture and be full of joy and laughter.”

McGraw also highlighted Hill’s role within their family. The couple share three daughters: Gracie, 29, Maggie, 28, and Audrey, 24.

“She is a gift to the world for sure, however, for us, we get Her, all of her. And I (and my girls) know who is ours, completely,” he wrote. “It’s difficult to describe what she means, she is the center of gravity to my life and our girls lives and anyone who knows.”

Referencing the song featured in his anniversary tribute, McGraw described Hill as his “best friend,” “lover” and “shelter in any and every storm.”

“And the sunrise afterwards. Many more sunrises and sunsets. Many more beautiful memories to come,” he wrote before adding, “I am a fortunate man.”

Fans Loved the Tribute

Their daughter Audrey responded to the post with a simple message of her own: “Awwww ❤️ love y’all so much.”

Fans also celebrated the milestone in the comments, praising the couple’s long-lasting relationship and recalling seeing them perform together on their Soul2Soul tours.

McGraw and Hill’s journey to marriage began earlier in 1996. McGraw proposed to Hill onstage in June while they were on tour. They married just over three months later in Louisiana.

As McGraw celebrated 30 years with Hill, his message made clear that he was looking ahead as much as he was reflecting on the past.

For the country stars, the wedding-day memories remain part of a life they have continued building together.