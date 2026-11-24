Taylor Swift fans are showing their full support for the singer following Vanity Fair’s scathing article about her.

On Monday, November 23, the outlet published the piece, “The Mastermind,” written by May Jeong. The article featured unflattering anecdotes shared by former school peers, which fans find “petty.”

Although the article never mentions Swift by name, several clues throughout the scathing piece seemingly point to the singer as its intended target.

Taylor Swift Faces ‘Mean Girl’ Accusation

Jeong’s piece revisits Swift’s early years, including recollections from former classmates.

A woman identified as Arielle Peppers, who says she attended school with the singer, specifically recalled Swift owning several pairs of Ugg boots.

“She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one,” Peppers told the outlet.

Peppers said she once asked her mother for a pair, but her mother explained that buying the boots would take up half of her paycheck.

Another former classmate, identified as Chanice Skinner, also weighed in on Swift’s success, suggesting that her family’s financial means gave her an advantage over other aspiring talents.

“We all had promise. It’s just that she had money,” Skinner said.

At one point in the article, Swift was compared to the “Mean Girls” villain, Regina George.

Fans Rally Behind Taylor Swift

Getty Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.

Avid fans of Swift immediately criticized the article, calling the singer’s supposed former classmates “jealous.”

One fan wrote, “Imagine being jealous of Ugg boots in your mid 30s and holding that against Taylor for so many years, jfc.”

Another commented, “My favorite part of this is when she interviews someone who allegedly knew Taylor in high school and still seems to be harboring a legitimate grudge over Taylor owning Uggs when her mom wouldn’t buy her any.”

Someone shared, “People waste WAAAAYYY to much energy on TS. The negativity only consumes the haters!! TS is living her best life & has more money than she will ever need!!! Plus she donates a lot of money as well.”

Another chimed in, “Only thing it exposed is how catty, petty and envious some people are….”

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Earlier this month, Swift opened up about her longtime friendship with best friend Abigail Anderson.

“When I moved to Nashville when I was 14, you know, you’re the new kid in school and you’re like, ‘Who should I be friends with? These girls are cool, these girls are cool, these are nice girls,” Swift said during a Q&A session with “Toy Story 5” director Andrew Stanton.

“But there was one girl named Abigail — and she even has curly hair, too, like Blaze — and the two of us, all we wanted to do was talk in ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ voices,” Swift revealed, per a fan-shared video.

She continued, “And so it’s like, you know, when you find that person who just completely sees you for the strange, little genre that is you at your purest, that hit me so hard watching the film.”