Glen Powell is sharing some fun facts about Reba McEntire and her cameo in his upcoming film “The Comeback King.”

Speaking with Taste of Country on Friday, November 20, the 38-year-old actor, who plays country music sensation Aubrey King, revealed that McEntire, 71, was eager to be part of the film.

“You know, Reba was just down,” Powell told the outlet. “I remember I got to talk to her to try to convince her to do it, and didn’t take much. She was just so down for the cause.”

Glen Powell Gushes About Reba McEntire, Reveals What She Refused to Do on the Film

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Powell described McEntire as the “loveliest human being,” adding that she’s “genuinely funny” and “a hard worker.”

“She wanted to stay late, she wanted to do more takes, she wanted to play around,” Powell continued. “She was just, she was just awesome.”

The “Running Man” actor also revealed that improvisation has been a big part of “The Comeback King.” Powell said they tried to get McEntire to stick to the script and say the f-word.

However, McEntire reportedly refused and improvised instead. “And Reba’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m not saying that,'” the actor recalled. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I totally get it, totally get it, no pressure here.'”

In the trailer, the country singer tackles Powell’s character to the ground before pulling out a pocket knife.

“I’m Reba frickin’ McEntire,” she declares. “How do you wanna die?”

All About ‘The Comeback King’

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The upcoming Judd Apatow comedy follows country music superstar Aubrey King, whose career takes a nosedive after a messy breakup with his pop star girlfriend, Missy.

In addition to Powell and McEntire, the film stars Kumail Nanjiani, Vanessa Bayer, Tig Notaro, Leanne Morgan, Stavros Halkias, and Li Jin Hao. Country music fans will also recognize several familiar faces, as real-life stars McEntire, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Shaboozey, Brandi Carlile, and Luke Bryan make appearances.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film:

“The Comeback King stars Powell as Aubrey King, a hot-shot country sensation whose songs about drinkin’ and lovin’ are fueling his rise but are leaving him feeling like a commodity, exacerbated by the fact that he’s dating the world’s biggest pop superstar, Missy.

After Aubrey discovers that he is not Missy’s one-and-only and breaks up with her, an irate Missy goes on offense and releases a track that makes Aubrey the cheater, sending his life and career into a rapid downward spiral.

Faced with a mandatory timeout, Aubrey dodges the spotlight and returns to college to finally finish his degree and discover what he wants to say in his music, sparked by Sam, a no-nonsense professor who is initially unimpressed by the celebrity crashing in her classroom.”

“The Comeback King” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 5, 2027.