Megan Moroney showed just how big a Taylor Swift fan she is after sharing a sweet moment with the pop superstar.

The 29-year-old country singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share highlights from her night at the CMA Awards, which took place November 18 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“On cloud 9 at the CMA awards!” Moroney captioned the post, which featured several photos from the evening, including a handwritten note she received from the former “The Voice” mentor.

Taylor Swift Made Megan Moroney’s CMA Awards Experience Extra Special

Swift gifted Moroney a signed photo accompanied by a sweet message that quickly caught fans’ attention.

“Megan, Thank you SO much for these beautiful flowers,” Swift wrote. “That was incredibly thoughtful and I hope you have a fantastic night.”

She continued, “I’d send you flowers back but also all I have in my dressing room is merch. Just pretend it’s a lovely bouquet? Go get ‘em!! Love, Taylor.”

Another photo showed Moroney wearing a black T-shirt printed with three images of Swift from her “Life of a Showgirl” era.

Moroney was among this year’s CMA nominees, earning nods for Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year for her hit “Beautiful Things.” She also took the stage during the ceremony to perform the song.

Meanwhile, Swift made her first appearance at the CMA Awards in 13 years, taking the stage to perform “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Her performance also featured a surprise onstage appearance by Keith Urban.

Megan Moroney is a Big Taylor Swift Fan

Moroney has never been shy about her admiration for Swift. In a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, the country singer named the pop superstar as someone she hoped to meet.

“I find it so inspiring that she can put out 12 different albums, and they all sound different,” the singer told the outlet.

She continued, “The way that she’s handled all the business side of things is something that I’ve learned from, so I’d like to thank her — and maybe get some drinks or something.”

In March, Moroney told “Southern Living” that Swift and Miranda Lambert were among the artists who inspired her to pursue her own path in country music.

“I had artists like that growing up— Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert,” she said at the time. “If I didn’t have their music like I would’ve been set back, you know what I mean?”

She added, “They truly helped me, whether I needed to feel empowered or I needed to feel like I was gonna be okay. So to now kind of have that influence, it means a lot to me.”