Taylor Swift had a little fun at her own expense while announcing this year’s Grammy nominations.

The 36-year-old “The Voice” mentor poked fun at her losing streak in a particular category at the awards show during a surprise appearance on Monday’s “Good Morning America.”

For the 2027 Grammy Awards, Swift landed five nominations, including Record of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” and Album of the Year for “The Life of a Show Girl.”

“Good morning, America. It’s Taylor. I’m very honored that the Grammys have asked me to be here to help reveal the last two categories for the Grammy nominations,” Swift announced.

Taylor Swift Announces Own Grammys Nomination

Swift, who married Travis Kelce in July, also congratulated her fellow nominees.

“‘But I first wanted to start off by saying congratulations to anyone who’s nominated for a Grammy this year in any category because what this means is that your peers, your fellow musicians, producers, engineers, artists, writers, they love what you made and that’s the coolest feeling in the world,” the singer continued. “I hope you have a really wonderful day.”

Swift went on to announce the categories in which she’s nominated, seemingly poking fun at her losing streak in one particular category.

“The last two categories to be announced – one of them I’ve had a lot of luck in, the other one I’m zero for eight,” she continued. “Here are the nominees for Album [of the Year] and Song of the Year.”

Getty Taylor Swift

Swift has received multiple Song of the Year nominations over the years for hits including “You Belong With Me,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Lover,” “Cardigan,” “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” “Anti-Hero,” and “Fortnight.” However, she has yet to win in that category. She has had better luck with Album of the Year, taking home the Grammy four times for “Fearless,” “1989,” “Folklore,” and “Midnights.”

In addition to her Record of the Year and Album of the Year nominations, Swift is also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “I Knew It, I Knew You” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “The Life of a Showgirl,” for her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

2027 Grammy Awards Top Contenders

RAYE leads the pack for the 2027 Grammy Awards with 11 nominations announced Monday, November 16. Rosalía follows closely with nine nods, while Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Olivia Rodrigo each earned seven. Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars, and Leon Thomas also had a strong showing, receiving six nominations apiece.

The 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 7. The main broadcast will air on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with live streaming available on Disney+ and Hulu.