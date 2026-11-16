Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight, November 16? The 12 Singers Still Competing in Season 30

“The Voice” is back with a new episode on Monday, November 16, as season 30 continues with another round of live performances.

The NBC singing competition will air at 9 p.m. ET, with the Live Shows also streaming simultaneously on Peacock in all time zones.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah and Riley Green have spent the season building their teams through the Blind Auditions, Battles and the show’s first-ever Cut Week.

The Live Shows began November 9 with 13 contestants. Following the first elimination, 12 singers remain in the competition.

Here’s a look at which artists are still competing on each team heading into the November 16 episode.

Who Is Left on Kelly Clarkson’s Team on ‘The Voice’ Season 30?

Clarkson enters the next round with four contestants, the largest remaining team in the competition.

Team Kelly’s remaining artists are:

Koumba Diallo

Anna McElroy

Brianna Cameron

Kyle Davis

Diallo, 15, earned her place in the Live Shows after impressing Clarkson with her consistency during Cut Week.

“The first Artist, I feel like, I didn’t hear any pitch issues,” Clarkson said while explaining her decision.

McElroy, an Alabama native, also advanced directly to the Live Shows. After learning she had made it through, she joked, “I hope you like me, America!”

Cameron, 13, impressed the coaches with her performance of Natalie Cole’s “Inseparable.”

Green reacted to the young singer’s performance by telling her, “I just have a really hard time accepting you as a human.”

Davis, 61, earned his place in the Top 13 through America’s vote following his performance of “Can’t Find My Way Home.”

Adam Levine Has 3 Singers Remaining After the First Live Show

Levine is heading into the November 16 episode with three contestants.

Team Adam’s remaining artists are:

Lexi Stephens

Connor Closs

Dakota Cohen

Stephens performed Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You” during the first Live Show, earning praise from Levine.

The Maroon 5 frontman described the song as “one of the most demanding songs that you can sing” and called Stephens “unbelievable.”

Closs performed NSYNC’s “This I Promise You,” prompting another enthusiastic response from his coach.

“Dude, Connor, you’re a superstar. You are sneakily one of the best singers in this competition,” Levine told him.

Closs also celebrated a personal milestone before the Live Shows, proposing to his fiancée, Sarah, between Cut Week and the live competition.

Cohen performed Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” with Levine praising her as a “tried and true rock and roll singer.”

Queen Latifah and Riley Green Face the Next Round With Smaller Teams

Queen Latifah has two singers remaining after losing Lillie Kolich during the November 9 Live Show.

Team Queen’s remaining artists are:

Mia Knight

BigCountry

Knight, 17, performed Kelly Clarkson’s “Miss Independent” during the season’s Y2K-themed Live Show.

Before her performance, Latifah praised Knight’s stage presence.

“She’s mature beyond her years when it comes to what you do on the stage,” the coach said.

BigCountry performed Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” after celebrating his place on Team Queen.

Meanwhile, Green has three artists competing for the season 30 title.

Team Riley’s remaining artists are:

Cade Mower

Ferryn & Brinkley

Joey Henley

Mower and sister duo Ferryn & Brinkley advanced directly to the Live Shows during Cut Week.

Henley earned his spot after performing Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” receiving the first standing ovation from all four coaches during Cut Week.

The remaining 12 contestants will continue competing when “The Voice” airs Monday, November 16, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.