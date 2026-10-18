Kelly Clarkson’s $15,000 Bird Drama Reaches New Heights as Fans Demand Action From NBC

Kelly Clarkson’s ongoing dispute with a Brooklyn store over a $15,000 mechanical bird has taken another turn, with a new petition calling for NBC to remove the singer from “The Voice.”

A Change.org petition launched October 15 asks the network to remove Clarkson from the show’s upcoming live episodes and prevent her from returning as a coach in future seasons.

The petition follows Clarkson’s public disagreement with Art of Play, a Brooklyn shop that sells collectible playing cards, puzzles and specialty items.

The singer accused an employee of disrespecting her when she asked about buying a mechanical singing bird named Molly. The store’s owners have disputed her account.

Kelly Clarkson Faces Calls for Removal From ‘The Voice’ Amid Controversy

The Change.org petition argues that Clarkson’s public criticism of the business conflicts with the values associated with “The Voice.”

“‘The Voice’ is built around mentorship, professionalism, and respect,” the petition states. “Kelly Clarkson’s conduct in this controversy is inconsistent with those values.”

However, the campaign, created by an account named fAIkout AI, also includes humorous references to the dispute.

Its description jokes that Molly has created “more drama than an entire season of reality television” and deserves her own television show.

The creator also set a goal of just two signatures, describing that number as “a historic landslide victory for Molly and the entire animatronic bird community.”

There is no indication that NBC is even considering changing Clarkson’s role because of the campaign.

Brooklyn Store Reaches Out to Clarkson as Business Receives Support

Meanwhile, Art of Play has reportedly attempted to contact Clarkson following the disagreement.

“They have not heard from Kelly but have reached out via multiple channels,” a neighborhood source told Page Six.

The source also described increased support from local businesses and customers.

“They’ve experienced such an outpouring of support from neighbors and visitors to the store,” the source said. “Anyone who stops by can plainly see. Other businesses have dropped off gift bags and sent flowers.”

A regular customer said the store has experienced increased foot traffic, with visitors stopping by to photograph Molly.

“They have absolutely been seeing increased foot traffic with many people coming just to take a selfie with Molly,” the customer explained.

Kelly Clarkson’s $15,000 Bird Dispute Sparks Conflicting Accounts

The controversy began when Clarkson criticized Art of Play on X after visiting the Brooklyn shop.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” Clarkson wrote.

She compared the experience to Julia Roberts’ character in “Pretty Woman.”

The store later claimed Molly was not for sale, prompting Clarkson to dispute that explanation and share a photograph that appeared to show a $15,000 price tag.

Store co-owner Adam Rubin later described the interaction.

“She did not take out her Black Card and try to buy the thing off the wall. She was not told no, she was not told to leave,” Rubin said.

He explained that the handcrafted birds take years to produce and claimed an employee offered to show Clarkson a similar model priced at $2,000.

Rubin also addressed the attention the disagreement has drawn.

“It’s just like [a] he-said, she-said thing, right?” he said. “So she’s going to say one thing, I’m going to say another thing. The point of it is, nothing happened in the shop that was so dramatic that it’s worth throwing a Molotov cocktail into a mom-and-pop business.”

After the publicity, Rubin put Molly up for $15 million.