‘The Voice’ Announces Major Season 30 Shake-Up With New Schedule and Biggest Elimination Yet

“The Voice” fans will need to adjust their viewing schedules as NBC prepares major changes to the singing competition for the rest of season 30.

The network is moving the show to Monday nights beginning October 19, ending its regular Tuesday broadcasts. The change comes as NBC prepares to begin airing NBA games on Tuesdays starting October 20.

However, the schedule adjustment is only one of several changes viewers can expect. Season 30 will also introduce a new elimination format, remove a familiar competition round, and change how fans vote during the Live Shows.

The season, which features coaches Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Adam Levine and Queen Latifah, has already followed an inconsistent broadcast schedule.

The premiere week included three episodes, followed by a single episode on September 28. NBC then aired episodes on October 5 and October 6 before returning to two nights on October 12 and October 13.

Beginning next week, viewers can expect a more consistent schedule.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Moves to Monday Nights as NBC Makes Major Schedule Change

According to TV Insider, “The Voice” will air exclusively on Mondays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET beginning October 19.

The network’s new NBA broadcasting partnership is behind the change, with basketball games taking over the show’s previous Tuesday time slot.

The new schedule will continue through the Live Shows, meaning fans will no longer have separate performance and results episodes during the week.

Instead, contestants will perform, viewers will cast their votes and the results will be announced during the same two-hour broadcast.

Executive producer Audrey Morrissey explained the change during an interview with TV Insider.

“It’s real-time voting,” Morrissey said. “So, everybody performs, and we find out that night who’s moving on.”

The new voting format eliminates the traditional overnight voting period that previously let fans support their favorite contestants before the following evening’s results.

Season 30 will feature six weeks of Live Shows after the earlier competition rounds conclude.

‘The Voice’ Introduces Cut Week With Biggest Elimination in Show History

The schedule change isn’t the only major adjustment coming to the competition.

NBC is also replacing the traditional Knockout Round with an entirely new stage called Cut Week.

According to TV Insider, the network is describing the new format as “the biggest elimination in Voice history.”

Once the Battle Rounds conclude, each coach will have seven contestants remaining on their team. That total includes six artists selected during the Battles and one contestant acquired through a Battle Round Steal.

Each coach will then select two singers to advance directly to the Live Shows.

The remaining five contestants on each team will compete during Cut Week for an opportunity to stay in the competition.

The new format will ultimately narrow the field before viewers get an opportunity to make another important decision.

Fans will vote to advance one additional contestant, bringing the total number of Live Show participants to 13.

Three coaches will enter the Live Shows with three contestants each, while the fourth coach will have four artists remaining.

The change means coaches will have to make difficult decisions earlier in the competition, while viewers will play a role in determining the final lineup.

‘The Voice’ Fans Will Have to Vote During Live Performances

Same-night voting marks another significant departure from the show’s previous format.

In past seasons, viewers typically watched performances on Monday nights and had until the following day to vote. The show then revealed the results during a separate Tuesday episode.

Under the season 30 format, performances and eliminations will happen during the same broadcast.

Fans who want to help their favorite singers advance will need to vote while the episode airs rather than waiting until the following morning.

With the Knockout Round eliminated, Cut Week approaching, and a new voting system planned for the Live Shows, the remaining competition will look different from previous seasons.

“The Voice” season 30 continues Monday, October 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.