Wait, two nights of “The Voice” in a row? Yep, we’re back again tonight as the Season 30 Blind Auditions continue with Part 6. The Coaches have more Artists waiting to take the stage, and there are still singers hoping to hear one of those four red chairs turn their way.

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green are getting closer to the next stage of the competition, but there’s still time for Artists to make their case. At this point, one standout performance could make a major difference for a team, especially if more than one Coach decides they want the same Artist.

Who will impress the Coaches tonight? Will another Artist earn a 4-Chair Turn, and which team will each Artist choose? Honestly, it seems like the Blind Auditions could still have a few surprises left before this stage comes to an end. Follow along with us live to see who gets a chair turn, who joins each team, and how the competition continues to take shape.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Lillie Kolich, 25 – Albuquerque, NM

Song: “Back to Friends” by Sombr

“Back to Friends” by Sombr Chair Turns: All 4

All 4 Coach Chosen: Team Queen

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Team Queen is full!

Brendan Coulter, 27 – Toledo, OH

Song: “Liar” by Jelly Roll

“Liar” by Jelly Roll Chair Turns: 2 (Riley, Kelly)

2 (Riley, Kelly) Coach Chosen: Team Riley

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Zalissa, 26 – Memphis, TN

Song: “Sweet Thing” by Rufus feat. Chaka Khan

“Sweet Thing” by Rufus feat. Chaka Khan Chair Turns: 0

0 Coach Chosen: N/A

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Kavi Nyx, 17 – Atlanta, GA

Song: “Wildflower” by Billie Eilish

“Wildflower” by Billie Eilish Chair Turns: 3 (Kelly, Riley, Adam)

3 (Kelly, Riley, Adam) Coach Chosen: Team Kelly

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Isabella Juliet, 17 – Gilbert, AZ

Song: “Things a Man Oughta Know” by Lainey Wilson

“Things a Man Oughta Know” by Lainey Wilson Chair Turns: 0

0 Coach Chosen: N/A

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Evan James, 22 – Highland, MI

Song: “Wasted on You” by Morgan Wallen

“Wasted on You” by Morgan Wallen Chair Turns: 3 (Kelly, Adam, Riley)

3 (Kelly, Adam, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Adam

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Lance Tenazas, 22 – Mission Viejo, CA

Song: “Risk It All” by Bruno Mars

“Risk It All” by Bruno Mars Chair Turns: 2 (Kelly, Riley)

2 (Kelly, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Kelly

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Team Kelly is full!

Bela Pierce, 29 – Lakeland, FL

Song: “Just a Girl” by No Doubt

“Just a Girl” by No Doubt Chair Turns: 0

0 Coach Chosen: N/A

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Wade Turner, 18 – Georgetown, MA

Song: “This Town” by Niall Horan

“This Town” by Niall Horan Chair Turns: 2 (Riley, Adam)

2 (Riley, Adam) Coach Chosen: Team Adam

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Team Adam is full!

Brayden Howell, 19 – Marshville, NC

Song: “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks

“Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks Chair Turns: 1 (Riley)

1 (Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Riley

Follow Brayden Howell on Instagram

Team Riley is full!

What’s Next on ‘The Voice’ Season 30?

NBC Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine for “The Voice” Season 30

And that’s a wrap on the Blind Auditions! We officially have our Top 48, with 12 Artists on each team. Now, the Coaches have to figure out which of those singers have what it takes to keep going.

Next week, “The Voice” Season 30 officially heads into the Battle rounds, and this is where things start getting really interesting. The Coaches will pair Artists from their own teams to perform a duet together, and then they’ll have to choose which singer moves forward. The other Artist will be out of the competition. Although the familiar ‘steal’ option is expected to be part of the Battles this season. And it could change things.

The Coaches won’t be doing it all alone. They’ll each have a celebrity advisor helping their Artists prepare for those performances.

Ariana DeBose will be advising Team Kelly

will be advising Team Kelly Patti LaBelle is working with Team Queen

is working with Team Queen Carly Pearce is helping out Team Riley

is helping out Team Riley Alex Warren will be assisting Team Adam

Honestly, the Battles are where this competition can get really tough. We’ve already seen these Artists earn their spots on the teams, and now they have to prove they deserve to stay.

‘The Voice 30’ Battle Round Preview

NBC

Brandy Neelly was pitted against the only duo in the competition this season, Ferryn & Brinkley.

Riley Green chose for them to sing “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert and now he has to decide who he wants to keep on his team moving forward.

And… Ferryn & Brinkley are moving on to Cut Week.

“The Voice” Season 30 returns Monday, October 12 at 8:00pm ET with “The Battles Premiere” on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock. Yep, we’ll be following it all and keeping track of who advances, who goes home, and what happens next!