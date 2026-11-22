“The Voice” season 30 will wrap up on Monday, December 14, 2026, with a two-hour live finale on NBC.

This year, fans won’t have to wait until Tuesday to find out who wins. Instead of the usual two-night finale, viewers will vote during Monday’s show, and the winner will be announced that same night.

The finale will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, wrapping up the show’s milestone 30th season.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah and Riley Green are competing for the championship, with four weeks of live performances remaining before the winner is announced.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Finale Will Feature a Different Voting Format

NBC has made a significant change to the finale format this season.

In previous seasons, contestants typically performed during a Monday night finale, giving viewers time to vote before the winner was revealed during a separate results show on Tuesday.

This year, both the final performances and winner announcement will take place on December 14.

According to TV Insider, viewers will only be able to vote during the live episode rather than overnight.

The change comes as NBC has moved “The Voice” to a Monday-only schedule to accommodate NBA broadcasts on Tuesday nights.

The network has also shortened the show’s regular Monday broadcasts to one hour, although the finale will run for two hours.

What Is the Remaining Schedule for ‘The Voice’ Season 30?

The live shows began November 9 after the competition’s Cut Week episode on November 2.

NBC described Cut Week as featuring the biggest elimination in the show’s history, narrowing the field before viewers began voting for their favorite artists.

The first two weeks of live performances have already aired, including Y2K Night, which determined the Top 10 contestants.

Four episodes remain before the season concludes.

November 23 Dolly Parton Night 9–10 p.m.

November 30 TikTok Night 9–10 p.m.

December 7 Semifinals 9–10 p.m.

December 14 Live Finale and Results 9–11 p.m.

Contestants will face eliminations at the end of each episode leading up to the finale.

The November 23 episode will feature performances inspired by Dolly Parton, followed by TikTok Night on November 30.

The remaining singers will compete in the semifinals on December 7 before the finalists return for the December 14 championship.

Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine Are Both Chasing Their Fifth Win

Season 30 brought together two returning coaches and two newcomers.

Clarkson and Levine have each coached four winners on “The Voice,” putting both in position to earn a fifth championship.

Clarkson previously served as a coach for multiple seasons before returning for the show’s milestone anniversary.

Levine, one of the original coaches when “The Voice” premiered in 2011, is also hoping to add another victory to his record.

Meanwhile, Latifah and Green joined the coaching panel for the first time in season 30.

Both are looking to win the competition during their debut season.

With viewers now responsible for deciding which artists advance, all four coaches must rely on audience votes to keep their remaining contestants in the competition.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.