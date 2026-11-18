“The Voice” coach Riley Green is opening up about the downside of his increasingly busy career, admitting that his schedule has made it difficult to maintain a relationship or even spend time with his dog.

The 38-year-old country singer recently discussed his dating life with People for the magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, confirming that he’s still single.

Between touring, recording music, working with brands and coaching contestants on “The Voice,” Green said he doesn’t have much time for a serious relationship.

In fact, his schedule has become so demanding that he hasn’t even been able to spend time with his dog, Carl.

“I haven’t see Carl, my dog, in a month, you know?” Green said. “I mean, I just — I struggle to think there’s a girl that’s, you know… I can barely make this lifestyle work.”

Green has previously spoken about wanting to settle down and have children, even joking about someday having a “little camouflage baby running around.”

However, he believes starting a family will have to wait until his career slows down.

Riley Green Explains Why He’s Putting His Family Plans on Hold

Green acknowledged that his career has grown significantly over the past several years, but he doesn’t expect to maintain the same pace forever.

“There’s so much growth in my career the last few years,” he explained. “That’s eventually going to stop.”

The singer said he’s already accomplished more than he originally expected and believes he could continue touring with the music he’s released.

“I mean, there’s a level that I’ll get to and I’ll be completely content with it because I’ve already accomplished more than I ever thought I would and I can tour the rest of my life off the music I’ve got out,” Green added.

For now, he’s continuing to balance his music career with his responsibilities as a coach on “The Voice,” where two of his acts recently secured spots in the Top 10.

Riley Green Celebrates Ferryn & Brinkley After Their Latest ‘The Voice’ Performance

Green’s contestants Ferryn & Brinkley advanced to the next round following their performance during the November 16 episode of “The Voice.”

The sisters performed The Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” during Y2K week, choosing the 1999 song partly because of their younger sister’s musical aspirations.

“We picked this song out because we have a littler sister,” the duo told Green during rehearsals. “Her dream is to eventually be a trio with us.”

Green praised their natural chemistry and ability to perform together.

“Ferryn & Brinkley are two of the most talented people on the show,” he said. “How they pass back and forth lyrics in a song, it would take somebody like me a long time to figure that out, and they just do it naturally because they’ve sung together for so long.”

After their live performance, Green admitted he sometimes struggles to take credit for coaching the sisters because they already know what they want to accomplish.

“That’s so awesome. Ferryn and Brinkley, I never questioned it,” he told them. “Honestly, I have a hard time saying I’m a coach with you all, because you came and knew exactly what you wanted to do.”

“You always find ways to elevate your performances too and it just blows me away,” he continued. “That’s so awesome. I don’t know how you don’t continue on the show. That was great.”

America voted the sisters through to the Top 10.

Another Team Riley Contestant Advances to ‘The Voice’ Top 10

Green also celebrated 19-year-old Joe Henley, who advanced after performing Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” during the November 16 live show.

According to Country Living, Henley’s performance earned praise from his coach, who highlighted the singer’s continued improvement.

“You crushed it, man,” Green said. “You’re one of the most naturally talented people on this show, and how much better you continue to get and how much you step up when you have an opportunity like you did tonight … I’m so proud of you, man.”

Henley also received positive feedback from viewers, including one Facebook commenter who wrote, “I wouldn’t have imagined Lee Womack covered by a male, but Joe crushed it.”

With both Henley and Ferryn & Brinkley advancing, Green has two acts remaining in the competition as “The Voice” heads into its next round.