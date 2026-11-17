Ariana Grande is celebrating a major milestone in her music career, but the Grammy news left the pop superstar nearly speechless.

The former “Voice” coach shared an emotional message on Instagram after the Recording Academy announced its nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards on Monday, Nov. 16.

Grande earned four nominations, including recognition for her latest album, petal, and her collaboration with Cynthia Erivo on “For Good” from “Wicked: For Good.”

Grande Shared Her Reaction on Social Media

“hellow, good day, crying !!!!!!!!!!! petal !!!!!!!!! i am so overwhelmed, it is hard to find words at the moment,” Grande began her post. “but for now, simply… thank you so, so much @grammys for recognizing my sweet Petal and Hate That I Made You Love Me in this way…”

Her nominations include Song of the Year and Best Music Video for “hate that i made you love me,” Best Pop Vocal Album for petal and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for “For Good,” her duet with Erivo.

The recognition comes after a successful year for Grande’s latest music. “hate that i made you love me” arrived in May and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It served as the lead single from petal, which followed in July and topped the Billboard 200.

Grande made it clear that the nominations meant more than simply adding to her awards history. She expressed pride in the album and thanked the collaborators who helped bring the project to life.

“i’m so irrevocably proud of this body of work and it is such an honor to receive this acknowledgment from you,” she wrote.

The singer then gave special recognition to producers Ilya Salmanzadeh and Max Martin, with whom she has worked for 12 years. Grande praised their support and the creative relationship they have built together.

“have loved every moment of doing this with you both, growing in so many new directions and sprouting new leaves together over the past 12 years… thank you for supporting my curiosity as an artist and for championing me as a songwriter and producer the way that you do. you two are the greatest there is in every way.”

She also thanked Christian Breslauer, who directed the music video for “hate that i made you love me.” Grande credited him with bringing her music to the screen and paying attention to the details in each frame.

“thank you for caring the way you do and for taking the time to make sure that every single frame of each video we do together shines a light on the truth of each song. it’s an honor to create with you every time.”

Grande Loved Creating the Record

Grande ended her message by describing the experience of making and releasing petal as meaningful in its own right. The Grammy recognition, she added, made the journey even more special.

“everything about creating and releasing this project has been such a meaningful experience for me already and this acknowledgment is such a sweet and unexpected honor and an extraordinary addition to that. so thank you, thank you, again… petal forever.”

The latest nominations bring Grande’s career total to 24 Grammy nods. She has won three awards: Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener in 2019, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021 and the same category for “Defying Gravity” with Erivo in 2026.