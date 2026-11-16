Gwen Stefani Shows Off New Bold Look as She Takes the Stage with Her Ex (Photos)

Gwen Stefani is switching things up with a bold new look, and she had a familiar face by her side for the occasion. The former “The Voice” coach attended the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with her ex-boyfriend and No Doubt bandmate, Tony Kanal. The singer showed off platinum blonde hair with dramatic black tips, giving fans another reason to talk about her latest appearance.

Of course, seeing Stefani and Kanal together is just as exciting as her hair transformation. The two have a long history that goes beyond their years as a couple, and they’ve managed to maintain their musical partnership despite their breakup. Yep, there’s plenty of No Doubt nostalgia here, and longtime fans will likely appreciate seeing them share another big moment together.

Tony Kanal Appears on the Red Carpet Alongside Gwen Stefani

Getty Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal attend the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (2026)

Getty Gwen Stefani shows off new hairstyle at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Stefani’s red-carpet outfit was anything but subtle. She wore a sheer black dress decorated with layers of dangling gold chains and intricate embellishments. The platinum blonde hair with staggered black tips gave the look an extra edge, while Kanal kept things classic in a dark suit and tie. The two posed for photos at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where several music industry favorites gathered for the ceremony.

Getty Gwen Stefani poses for photos at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (2026)

Getty Gwen Stefani leans on ex, Tony Kanal, at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony red carpet

Let’s be real, Stefani has never been afraid to experiment with her style, and this latest look is another example of her willingness to have fun with fashion. Honestly, the contrast between her dramatic outfit and Kanal’s more traditional look made for a great pairing.

Stefani & Kanal Take the Stage Together

Getty Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal present at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Getty Gwen Stefani and ex, Tony Kanal make on-stage appearance at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The red carpet wasn’t the only place fans got to see the former couple together. Stefani and Kanal also took the stage to introduce Billy Idol as an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. According to Variety, Stefani shared memories of hearing Idol’s music while growing up, recalling how his songs played from boomboxes at Huntington Beach. Kanal also gave Idol’s longtime guitarist, Steve Stevens, a shoutout.

Getty Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal speak onstage during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (2026)

Getty Gwen Stefani performs with 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Billy Idol

Following Idol’s induction, Stefani joined him and Stevens for a performance of “Eyes Without a Face.” Yep, it was another opportunity for the singer to celebrate an artist who helped influence her own musical journey. It seems like Stefani was having a pretty memorable night, and getting to share part of it with Kanal made the occasion even more special for No Doubt fans.

A Relationship That Inspired an Album

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Stefani and Kanal’s history goes back decades, long before their latest appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The two began dating in 1987 and remained together until 1994, when their relationship came to an end. However, their personal split didn’t mean the end of their musical partnership.

As Louder explains, the breakup became a significant influence on No Doubt‘s 1995 album, “Tragic Kingdom.” The record featured “Don’t Speak,” which became one of the band’s biggest hits and explored the heartbreak surrounding their relationship. Honestly, it’s interesting to look back at how something so personal became part of an album that would help define the band’s career.

The group eventually reunited for live performances, including a 2024 Coachella concert. It seems like their connection to the music has always given them a reason to come back together, even after all these years.

Gwen Stefani Also Won ‘The Voice’ as a Coach

NBC Gwen Stefani as a “The Voice” coach during Season 22, Episode 14: “The Knockouts Part 2” (2022)

Of course, No Doubt isn’t the only place fans have gotten to see Stefani share her musical expertise. The singer also spent several seasons in the red chair on NBC’s “The Voice.” She appeared during Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, 22, 24, and 26, eventually earning her first coaching victory during Season 19 when her Artist, Carter Rubin, won the competition. That’s another pretty impressive accomplishment to add to her already lengthy career.

Let’s be real, Gwen Stefani has managed to keep herself connected to multiple generations of music fans, whether through No Doubt, her solo work, or her time on television. Her latest appearance with Tony Kanal is a nice reminder of the musical history they’ve built together, and fans can certainly appreciate seeing the two still sharing the spotlight.