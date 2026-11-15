‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine Once Made a ‘Complete Turnaround’ in His Marriage to Behati Prinsloo

“The Voice” coach Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have been married for more than 12 years, but their relationship faced a difficult period following cheating allegations against the Maroon 5 frontman in 2022.

Levine publicly denied having an affair but acknowledged that he had crossed a line by communicating with other women in a flirtatious manner.

Months later, a source told Us Weekly that Levine had made significant changes to his marriage and was focused on rebuilding his relationship with Prinsloo.

“Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider said. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

The couple, who married in July 2014, welcomed their third child in January 2023.

Adam Levine Reportedly Made Changes to His Marriage After Cheating Allegations

According to the insider, Levine recognized that his behavior had affected his relationship with Prinsloo.

The source said the singer “realized he made a huge mistake” by communicating with other women and began making more time for his wife.

“They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” the insider explained.

The source added that the couple was “back on track as a couple.”

Levine also reportedly made changes to his personal routine.

“Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight,” the insider said.

At the time, Levine and Prinsloo were adjusting to life with three children, including daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

‘The Voice’ Coach Denied Having an Affair After Model’s Claims

The controversy began in September 2022 when Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had a year-long affair with Levine.

“At the time, I was young, I was naive … I was very easily manipulated,” Stroh claimed in a TikTok video.

She also alleged that Levine contacted her after their relationship ended to ask about using her name for his third child.

“I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy, I want to name it Sumner,” Levine allegedly wrote in a June 2022 message that Stroh shared online.

Levine responded to the allegations in a public statement.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate,” he said.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

Prinsloo was pregnant with the couple’s third child when the allegations became public.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Briefly Split Before Their 2014 Wedding

Levine and Prinsloo began dating in 2012, shortly after the singer ended his relationship with fellow Victoria’s Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna.

The couple briefly separated in May 2013 before reconciling less than two months later.

A source told the publication that Levine “realized he really does love her, and she was The One. They are in love.”

They became engaged in July 2013 and married in Mexico one year later.

Their wedding included approximately 300 guests, with Levine’s longtime friend Jonah Hill officiating the ceremony. The newlyweds later traveled to South Africa for their honeymoon.

The couple subsequently welcomed daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

During a December 2018 interview, Prinsloo discussed Levine’s parenting style.

“He’s actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” she said. “He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”