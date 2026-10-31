‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine’s 3 Kids Have Very Different Reactions to His Music at Home

“The Voice” coach Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have three children together, including two daughters and a son.

The Maroon 5 frontman and the former Victoria’s Secret model married in 2014. They welcomed their first daughter, Dusty Rose, in September 2016, followed by Gio Grace in February 2018. Their son arrived in January 2023.

Levine, who returned to “The Voice” as a coach after leaving the show in 2019, has spoken about raising his children and how they react to his music.

In July 2026, he also shared a rare family photo on Instagram showing all five family members walking together along a beach path.

Adam Levine’s Oldest Daughter, Dusty Rose, Isn’t a Fan of His Singing

Dusty Rose Levine was born on September 21, 2016.

Shortly after her arrival, Levine spoke about becoming a father during an appearance on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

“I’ve been a parent for three weeks; what do I know?” he said. “I don’t know anything, but it’s part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”

Dusty later appeared alongside Prinsloo in Maroon 5’s 2018 music video for “Girls Like You.”

In 2019, Levine told Ellen DeGeneres that his oldest daughter wasn’t particularly interested in hearing him perform.

“You’d think that she’d like when I sang to her, but she just doesn’t like it that much,” he said. “I wish I was lying.”

He recalled playing guitar for Dusty, only for her to ask him to put it away.

“I don’t know if I have the courage to confront her again and perform music in front of her,” he joked.

His Younger Daughter, Gio Grace, Has a Different Opinion About Music

Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their second daughter, Gio Grace, on February 15, 2018.

Prinsloo announced her arrival on Instagram with a photograph of the newborn’s feet.

“She’s got her dad’s toes,” she wrote.

Unlike her older sister, Gio enjoys music.

“Gio loves music,” Levine told DeGeneres in October 2019. “But yeah, Dusty’s the manager, you know? Gio’s the talent, Dusty’s the manager.”

During the same interview, Levine discussed spending more time with his daughters after leaving “The Voice.”

“I’m obsessed with them,” he said. “I know that’s a good thing, because they’re my children.”

He added that he enjoyed being home with his family after years of working and touring.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcomed Their First Son in 2023

The couple welcomed their third child, a son, in January 2023.

They have kept his name private.

Prinsloo shared the first glimpse of their youngest child in March 2023, posting a photograph of his feet resting on her lap.

Later that year, she confirmed that their third child was a boy while discussing his birth on “The Mother Daze” podcast.

“There’s an amazing photo that my doula showed me … I think 12 minutes before I gave birth, before he came out,” she recalled.

“She took a picture and I was laughing. And looking back at that, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s so crazy,’ because in that moment … it was tunnel vision for me. I was just … [trying to] get through this.”

Levine also discussed adjusting to three children during a 2023 conversation with Ryan Seacrest.

“It’s awesome. I embrace the chaos,” he said.

He joked that he was trying to convince Prinsloo to buy a minivan.

“You can make a minivan whatever you want it,” Levine said. “It doesn’t have to be your mom’s Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun.”