Christina Aguilera Wows Fans With  Bathtub Selfie

Christina Aguilera is turning up the heat ahead of Halloween with a daring new photo that has fans doing a double take.

The Grammy-winning singer and former “Voice” coach, 45, shared a steamy bathtub selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 28, posing nude while showing off her figure ahead of her annual Halloween festivities.

Aguilera kept the caption brief, teasing her upcoming celebration with a playful nod to her alter ego.

“Last looks before xtinaween 😏🎃🤡😈👻,” she wrote.

The revealing snapshot quickly caught the attention of her followers, who flooded the comments with compliments and reactions to the singer’s bold look.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Aguilera’s New Post

“that wasn’t an earthquake it was just me falling to my knees,” one fan commented.

“Hold on, let me pick my jaw up from the floor,” another wrote.

Others were equally enthusiastic, with one person asking, “Godamnit Xtina what are you cookinggggg.”

“MOTHEEEEEEER,” another fan declared, while someone else praised Aguilera as “She’s the moment she’s an icon she’s a star.”

The photo arrives as Aguilera prepares for one of her favorite times of the year.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer has long embraced Halloween, often celebrating with elaborate costumes and dramatic decorations.

Last year, she gave fans a glimpse of her Halloween look by channeling a mermaid, sharing photos inspired by the underwater world of “The Little Mermaid.”

“Another Halloween for the books ✨,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2025. “Playing mermaids 🐚⚓️.”

Aguilera Often Talks About How Much She Loves Halloween

Her love for the holiday extends beyond dressing up. During an October 2023 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Aguilera explained just how much the season means to her.

“October is my favorite time of the year. It’s almost like New Year’s for me,” she said.

The singer also made it clear that her Halloween style is anything but understated. While some homeowners favor more traditional autumn decorations, Aguilera prefers a much spookier approach.

“We’re definitely not the fancy house on the block that has, like, all the beige pumpkins,” she explained.

Instead, she described the decorations in her backyard as resembling a crime scene, complete with the suggestion that “people were getting murdered.”

Aguilera has previously offered fans a look at her Halloween setup on social media. In October 2022, she shared a glimpse of her seasonal decorations, writing, “Welcome to the FUN HOUSE and take a step into the U P S I D E D O W N💡🎃.”

The singer’s latest selfie suggests that her Halloween preparations are underway once again, with her signature bold style taking center stage. Although she has yet to reveal the full details of this year’s celebration in the post, her followers are already showing plenty of excitement.

Between her daring fashion choices, elaborate seasonal displays and history of creative costumes, Aguilera has established herself as a Halloween enthusiast who enjoys going all out.

And if the bathtub selfie is any indication, her upcoming “Xtinaween” celebration may have plenty more surprises in store.