‘The Voice’ Season 30 Cut Week Explained: New Rules, Eliminations, and Schedule Changes

“The Voice” season 30 introduces a new elimination round called Cut Week, which will dramatically reduce the number of contestants competing for the show’s top prize.

NBC has described Cut Week as the “biggest elimination” in the singing competition’s history. The new round replaces the traditional Knockouts and Playoffs, sending contestants directly from the Battle Rounds into the final stage of competition.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah will each face tough decisions as they decide which singers advance to the live shows.

Cut Week will air Monday, November 2, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with the two-hour episode available to stream the following day on Peacock.

The format change is one of several adjustments NBC has introduced for the show’s milestone season.

How Does Cut Week Work on ‘The Voice’ Season 30?

According to NBC Insider, each coach began season 30 with 12 contestants following the Blind Auditions.

During the Battle Rounds, the coaches narrow their original teams to six singers. Each coach also receives one Steal, bringing their total to seven contestants entering Cut Week.

The new elimination round will reduce each team to three finalists.

Each coach will select two contestants to advance directly to the live shows without another performance.

The five remaining contestants on each team will then compete for the final available spot.

By the end of Cut Week, Clarkson, Green, Levine and Latifah will each have three contestants moving forward, creating a Top 12.

However, the competition will not stop there.

America will have an opportunity to vote one additional singer into the live shows, bringing the final group to 13 contestants.

The new process gives the coaches direct control over two of their team’s spots while requiring the remaining singers to compete for the third.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Changes Rules Ahead of Live Shows

Cut Week is not the only format adjustment for season 30.

During the Blind Auditions, the coaches received a new tool called the “First In” button, which allowed them to secure a contestant for their team.

The competition will also introduce changes to its live broadcasts and voting procedures.

Once the live shows begin November 9, NBC and Peacock will simulcast the episodes across all time zones.

That means viewers across the country can watch the performances at the same time.

NBC is also introducing new voting methods for season 30, letting viewers participate via TikTok and SMS.

The changes come as the competition heads into its final weeks, when viewers will help decide which artists remain in contention.

When Does ‘The Voice’ Cut Week Air? NBC Announces New Start Time

Fans will need to adjust their schedules for Cut Week.

The October 26 episode, which concludes the Battle Rounds, airs at the show’s usual 8 p.m. ET start time.

Beginning November 2, however, “The Voice” moves to 9 p.m. ET for the remainder of season 30.

The Cut Week episode will run for two hours, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

The live shows will then air weekly through December 7, leading into the season finale.

NBC has confirmed the following schedule:

October 26 Battle Rounds, Part 4 8–10 p.m.

November 2 Cut Week 9–11 p.m.

November 9 Live Shows 9–10 p.m.

November 16 Live Shows 9–10 p.m.

November 23 Live Shows 9–10 p.m.

November 30 Live Shows 9–10 p.m.

December 7 Live Shows 9–10 p.m.

December 14 Live Finale and Results 9–11 p.m.

The season 30 finale will air Monday, December 14, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, when the competition will crown its winner.

New episodes of “The Voice” air Mondays on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock, with live episodes also simulcast on Peacock beginning November 9.