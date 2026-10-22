Blake Shelton Reveals Emotional Final Exchange With Country Music Legend John Anderson Before His Passing

Blake Shelton is mourning the loss of one of his greatest musical heroes, but he is finding comfort in something he told him just days before his death.

Country music legend John Anderson, the voice behind hits including “Swingin'” and “Straight Tequila Night,” died on Wednesday, October 21, at 71; the family shared the devastating news in a statement on Instagram.

Former “The Voice” coach was among several country stars who shared emotional tributes after the news, recalling a friendship that grew far beyond his admiration for the celebrated singer.

The “God’s Country” hitmaker revealed he saw Anderson just three days before his death and told him something that now carries even greater meaning.

Blake Shelton Recalls Final Meeting With John Anderson

In a touching social media tribute, Shelton reflected on the friendship he developed with the musician he had admired for years.

“I am a very lucky man,” Shelton began.

Getty (Front Row) Randy Travis, Randy Owen, Tim McGraw, Paul Overstreet, Ralph Stanley II, Lisa Stanley Marshall and Jeanie Stanley Allinder (2nd Row) Bobby Braddock, Connie Smith, Joe Galante, Tanya Tucker, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless and John Anderson (3rd Row) Eddie Bayers, Jimmy Fortune, Dean Dillon, Ricky Skaggs, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban (Back Row) Jay Williams, Sarah Trahern, Museum CEO, Kyle Young and Museum Board Chair, Jody Williams attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I got the opportunity to find out that my hero wasn’t just the guy I hoped he’d be. He was so much more than that. John was my friend. I got to see him last Sunday and I don’t even know why but I told him I loved him. That is what fills my heart in this moment. My love and prayers go out to John’s family. This one really hurts.”

The pair had also collaborated on “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone,” a track from Anderson’s 2020 album “Years.”

Tim McGraw Shares Heartbreak Over Country Legend’s Death

Tim McGraw also remembered Anderson after seeing him at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville on Sunday, October 18.

“I am completely heartbroken by his passing,” McGraw wrote.

“There will never be a stylist in music, any music, that was so defining as his. It’s just devastating. All of our love goes out to his family and the country music community. He was and is one of the defining voices in country music.”

Anderson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024 after a career that spanned nearly five decades.

Reba McEntire and Other Country Stars Remember John Anderson

Reba McEntire was among the artists who responded to the announcement of Anderson’s death on Instagram.

“One of my favorite people in this business,” she wrote, adding, “I sure will miss you, John. Love you and your music always.”

Luke Combs also shared a brief tribute. “Rest easy, John. Thanks for the songs.”

Meanwhile, Riley Green posted a photograph with Anderson and Dierks Bentley, recalling the privilege of performing alongside him.

“John Anderson, it was an honor to play music with you…appreciate all you did for country music,” Green wrote.

John Anderson Leaves Behind Decades of Country Music Hits

Getty Musician John Anderson performs onstage during day 3 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival.

Anderson released more than 20 studio albums and earned five No. 1 hits on the country charts during his career, per Billboard. His signature songs included “Wild and Blue,” “Swingin'” and “Straight Tequila Night.”

The Florida-born singer was known for his unmistakable voice and traditional country sound, which influenced generations of performers.