‘Swingin’ Singer John Anderson Passes Away at 71 Soon After Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Country music singer John Anderson has died at 71, his family announced on Wednesday, October 21 in an emotional social media post.

The announcement was shared to Anderson’s official Instagram page and accompanied by an onstage photograph of the artist strumming his guitar.

The statement reads:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend.”

To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special.”

The family said they are “completely heartbroken” but declared that Anderson’s “music will live on” and celebrated the love and memories he left with his family, which they say will be “his greatest legacy.”

They finished up the statement by asking for thoughts and prayers, and calling the death an “unimaginable loss.”

The statement did not include any details about how or why Anderson died. However, a stunned reaction from country artist Parker McCollum seems to suggest the Nashville community was not expecting Anderson to die.

The Daily Mail says they learned from his reps that he died at his home in Smithville, Tennessee.

Reba McIntire & Others React to the Loss of John Anderson

Soon after the news was announced, fellow musicians began writing tributes in the comments. Reba McIntire said, “One of my favorite people in this business. I sure will miss you, John. Love you and your music always.❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Jason Aldean chimed in to write, “💔 One of my all time favorites. I Grew up listening and learning to play guitar on all my dad’s old John Anderson albums. I was Lucky enough to have met and performed with him a few times over the years. Sending Thoughts and prayers to the family. He was a great one. You’ll be missed bud.”

Parker McCollum, a newer country artist, seemed stunned by the loss and suggested it was unexpected by the country music community. “I literally just met him on Sunday night. Cannot believe this,” he exclaimed, before calling Anderson an “absolute legend” and “one of the greatest to ever do it.” He wrapped up his comment with, “Beyond grateful to have had the chance to shake his hand. RIP and hope they are swingin up in heaven!”

Jake Owen kept his comment short, simply saying that he was “pretty wrecked” to hear the news and telling Anderson “Love you.”

John Anderson’s Top Hit Was ‘Swingin”