Explained: Why Police Were Called to Beloved Dolly Parton’s Home Almost 30 Times in Her Final Months

The final year and a half of beloved musician Dolly Parton‘s life was marked by several high-drama incidents that saw police being called to her home in the ritzy Brentwood area of Nashville, Tennessee close to 30 times.

Country Cast explained in a report the week of October 16 that one call came on July 13, 2026, which was six weeks before her death from cancer. InTouch obtained a Brentwood police report that revealed the call was of a domestic nature, and police arrived to find two of Dolly’s family members, her niece and great nephew, involved in a dispute. No one was reported injured, and no arrests were made.

Other police calls were made due to a burglary report, panic alarms, a welfare check, and an attempt to “SWAT” the house. “SWATTING” refers to reporting a falsely reporting a life-threatening emergency such as a bomb threat or hostage situation.

Around the time of Dolly’s August 25 death, which occurred at Vanderbilt hospital around 9.5 miles from Dolly’s home, a call was placed asking for extra police patrols around the house.

Bryan Seaver’s Reps Say He Wants to ‘Protect Her Family’ Amid Estate Battle

Less than a month after Dolly’s death, a battle broke out over her estate between her nephew and former head of security Bryan Seaver and her manager, Danny Nozell.

Dolly’s trust, She’s Alive LLC, controls her wealth and businesses, and is currently being jointly managed by Nozell and Pinnacle Bank. After being fired as Dolly’s head of security and ordered by Nozell to stay away from her properties which his company had been guarding, Bryan stated Dolly was being “intimidated” about business dealings prior to her death by a particular company which he declined to name.

While Nozell’s filings have attempted to paint Bryan as unhinged, using passionate text messages he says were taken out of context, fans in a Reddit discussion pointed out that he has a long history of acting professionally.

One wrote, “Bryan was trusted to keep her life safe and during her cancer battle maintain her privacy and her dignity as she was in her last hours and up until her being entombed. There have been no photos of Dolly in hospital or after her passing and that’s due to excellent security.”

Bryan and his team told TMZ in a statement, “We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”

Some fans are theorizing the dispute has resulted from corporate interests attempting to cut out her family.

Dolly Parton’s Sisters Freida & Stella Have Said Her Family Is Not Feuding

On September 23, Dolly’s 69-year-old sister Freida announced in an Instagram post that there is “no feud” within her family. She continued, “No one among the Parton/Owens family is fighting over Dolly’s estate. We all love Bryan, just as we all love each other. I love you all!”

Another of Dolly’s sisters, 77-year-old Stella Parton, echoed the same sentiment the next day, writing on Facebook, “We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well. Regardless of what you may have seen on different news outlets, we are all doing what you would be doing under the same circumstances.”

Freida’s Instagram post prompted a fan to speculate, “Anyone can see the money grab from the manager. Family would protect Dolly’s [legacy]. I never thought there was an issue with the family. Manager and bank is all about $$$. Im worried now what could go missing. I hope Dolly [and] her legacy doesnt turn into Graceland. Very sad to hear all of this when Dolly hasnt been gone a month. So much love to Parton/Owens family.”