Justin Bieber’s Former Girlfriend Passes Away at 34

Her Sahara Ray, an Australian model who dated Justin Bieber back in 2016, has passed away in a hospital at 34, TMZ reports.

The outlet says they were told by her family that she died “surrounded by family” on the night of October 18, and added, “She was so loved.” A cause of death was not shared. Sahara was the daughter of surfer Tony Ray.

Sahara Ray Previously Shared About Her Battle With Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Before Welcoming a Baby the Next Year

The Daily Mail says Sahara opened up about having Guillain-Barré syndrome in May 2024 in a TikTok video. The Cleveland Clinic describes the ailment as “a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness that can affect most of your body” and says it “happens when your immune system responds abnormally and attacks your peripheral nerves.”

The Daily Mail report quotes Sahara as explaining on TikTok that she was paralyzed “from her upper thighs down to her feet” and was reliant on a wheelchair, although she was able to walk with a walker.

“This has been really hard to deal with and I’ve been trying keep a good attitude and be hopeful that my feeling comes back,” the report says she told her followers, before adding, “Any advice would be amazing or just like love and support and your prayers because I want to be able to walk again.”

In the late summer of 2025, Sahara welcomed a baby. In one of her final Instagram posts in July 2026, she shared a photo of the nearly 1-year-old little girl and wrote, “My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow.”

Sahara was romantically linked to Justin Bieber in August 2016. Around that time, they were famously spotted skinny dipping together in Hawaii. The year before that, she the model was rumored to date Cody Simpson in late 2015.

More recently, Sahara sparked relationship buzz with Mod Sun, an alternative hip-hop and pop-punk musician.

Justin Bieber is currently married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber, the niece of actor Alec Baldwin through his brother, Stephen Baldwin. The pair were first romantically linked in late 2014, and shared an on-off relationship before getting married in September 2019.

They welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024.

Justin’s highest profile relationship outside of his marriage to Hailey was with Disney superstar Selena Gomez, who skyrocketed to fame with the success of “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Justin and Selena shared a highly publicized off-on relationship for around 8 years, from 2018 to March of 2018.

Back in January of 2014, Bieber was first linked to model Chantel Jeffries when she was identified as being in his passenger seat when he was accused of drag racing his yellow Lamborghini in Miami Beach. They were also spotted several times together in social media pictures.

The same summer of his brief romance with Sahara, the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer was linked to Sofia Richie for a short time.

Bieber’s first known pre-fame girlfriend was Caitlin Beadles, whom he dated from 2008 to 2009.