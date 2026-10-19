Selena Gomez Shares Relatable Struggle & How It’s Permanently Affected Her – ‘It’s Changed My Voice’

Selena Gomez has been open throughout her career about the health struggles she’s experienced, including having been diagnosed with lupus. Recently, the “Only Murders in the Building” star shared a different struggle she’d faced – an addiction to vaping- and revealed that it changed her voice.

Selena Gomez Says She Was Addicted to Nicotine Vapes

Getty Selena Gomez.

Gomez took to Instagram Stories on October 18 to open up about her experience with vaping and how it had led to permanent changes to her life. “I’m not gonna be able to change my voice,” the singer began in a video posted to the platform.

“I vaped nicotine a lot, and just so everyone knows, that’s somewhat vaped. Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say if you’re going through it or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s not worth it.”

After that, the “Only Murders in the Building” star called the activity “so stupid.” “It’s changed my voice,” she said before adding, “So, if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. Just don’t listen to it.”

From there, she discussed being “excited” about having quit vaping and stated that she hopes she can “keep it up.” Gomez ended the video by saying, “It sucks.”

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Star Previously Discussed Her Voice Changing

Getty Selena Gomez.

Gomez is often active on social media, and in December 2025, the singer responded to a fan’s question about how her speaking voice has evolved over the years. Luckily, a clip of the Instagram interaction was later reposted to X.

“Yeah I’ve gotten this question a few times. The voice thing. So, sometimes when I’m on — never mind,” she began. “There’s no excuse. I don’t really care, and I think my point is, is that sometimes things happen.”

“I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all,” Gomez added.

Months before addressing her voice, Gomez appeared on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast and discussed her battle with Lupus while promoting her Rare Beauty brand and its easy-to-open packaging.

“I have arthritis in my fingers, and that’s due to my lupus,” she said. “So, I remember, before the brand, I was trying to open a water bottle, and it hurt really bad before I was on the right medication.” The actress then said that the team at Rare Beauty “inherently made the products easy to open” without realizing how useful that decision could be for customers.

“And then we started to make every product with the intention of anybody who has dexterity problems,” Gomez added before saying, “I know that might seem like a little thing, but it’s really not. Because it’s actually so helpful for anyone at any age to be able to use the products. That’s why we wanted to make them easy and accessible, because it’s important to me, and it always has been.”

Gomez first opened up about having been diagnosed with lupus in October 2015 in an interview with Billboard. “I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke, she told the outlet.