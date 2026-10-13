Lizzo Gets Honest About Health at Her ‘Highest Weight’ & the Major Realization She Had About Herself

If Lizzo comes across as being bold, fierce and completely true to herself, that’s because she makes an effort to be both honest and authentic. That’s why the music industry star has just opened up about her fitness journey and her health.

Lizzo Faced Pain, Change and a Big Question

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“I think that I was extremely healthy at my highest weight,” Lizzo said during a chat on The Jason Lee Show that was shared in the Wednesday, October 7 episode. Noting that her “blood was extremely healthy,” she explained, “I think what happened was it was physically uncomfortable in some areas.”

The singer and flute player also mentioned that she was experiencing “joint pain,” which is what prompted her to address a few things when it came to her health and body. She told the host, “Being able to do my job, that changed ‘cause I was getting heavier and my back was hurting.”

However, Lizzo also admitted that she wasn’t expecting the reaction she received when it came to what she called her “intentional weight release journey,” saying, “I was really surprised when people said that me looking smaller, releasing weight, was [expletive] up my brand.”

She then asked the question that she posed to herself: “Is my brand being fat?”

After some serious thought, she realized that her brand was something different and quite wonderful.

Lizzo Made a Major Realization Related to Her Weight

In January 2025, Lizzo noted in an Instagram post that she had met her “weight release goal” and lost 16% of her body fat.

Although the health-related accomplishment was something that the star was willing and wanting to share, she made it clear in her interview on The Jason Lee Show that her weight isn’t what she wants to be known for and isn’t what she thinks she’s all about.

“I had to sit back and maybe a lot of people thought that my brand was being fat, but one thing I had to realize is my brand is joy,” she said. “I didn’t realize that on my own.”

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“When I was bigger and joyful, all they saw was fat,” she continued. “That’s all people going to see is fat. But that joy was the thing that arrested you. Joy was the thing that got your attention. Joy was the thing that made you want to tune in and see what the [expletive] I was on. So, I can be joyful no matter what size my body is. … [I’m] still joyful and, like, healthy. I just got smaller.”

Lizzo also brought up both the legal issues she’s faced and messages she’s received from fans, saying, “They’re telling me about how my music literally saved their lives or literally helped them heal themselves or literally got them through a dark situation or a rough job or a hard time. That, to me, beats a thousand hate comments of people who don’t know me and clearly don’t know what they’re talking about or know the truth. I’d rather focus on that. And that has brought me so much joy.”