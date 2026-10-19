Tate McRae Thanks Fans for Number 1 Single With Gorgeous Bikini Pics After Spicy Victoria’s Secret Performance [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Beautiful Canadian songstress Tate McRae has thanked her fans for taking her new song, “Housewife,” to the top of the Spotify charts — and she’s rewarded them with some gorgeous bikini snaps from the set of the song’s music video.

McRae, 23, has enjoyed a very spicy weekend in general. Not only has she shared her red hot pictures in celebration of her musical achievement (per ChartData, the song debuted with 5.67 million streams), she also performed in red lingerie at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, singing her aforementioned new single and other tracks like “Sports Car” and “Dear God” on the catwalk.

The show took place in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, October 18. Per People, models walked alongside McRae to her tracks. The star put on a fabulous show wearing a bold red set that included a garter belt, a corset top, and a red microphone to match. Her hair was styled in bombshell-like waves.

The star-studded event also saw the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Moroney, and Katseye appear as musical guests, while the likes of Gigi Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, and Abby Champion all walked the runway.

McRae took to Instagram to say thank you to her fans, while footage of her performance at the Victoria’s Secret show has also made its way online.

Tate McRae Shares Snaps From the ‘Housewife’ Music Video

Tate McRae thanked her 10.1 million fans and followers on her Instagram account for taking her new single “Housewife” to the top of the Spotify charts. Notably, the single also topped a Billboard poll as this week’s favorite new music with 51% of the vote.

To show her gratitude, the star’s post includes a carousel of 15 photographs from the set of the “Housewife” music video. They include several bikini and lingerie shots.

McRae’s caption on her post reads, “I have so many pics from this day idek what to post!!!!!!! hope ur enjoying hw!!!!! Thank u for the #1 debut😮‍💨.”

Her fans, followers, and famous friends loved the post, with rapper Ice Spice commenting, “10/10.”

Entrepreneur and influencer Aifherly Archibald wrote, “I’ll be your HOUSEWIFE @tatemcrae 🔥♥️💋.”

Social media star Olivia Alboher posted, “i just love it all.”

Singer Julia Michaels said, “All the yes 🔥❤️.”

One of McRae’s followers proclaimed, “Hands down, SONG OF THE YEAR💎💍.”

Last but not least, someone else said, “can’t spell tate without ATE.”

Of course, people were just as hyped about her performance and look at the Victoria’s Secret show.

McRae Looked Stunning at the Victoria’s Secret Show

The official Instagram account of Victoria’s Secret shared a video of Tate McRae’s performance at their show with their 78.1 million followers.

It’s a 15-second clip from the start of her performance of “Housewife,” in which she sings the words, “Think my paradise is tabloids and flashing lights. Truth is, it’s more like loads of cash and a nice guy.”

Victoria’s Secret’s caption on their post reads, “@tatemcrae’s performance was so iconic, we’ll be playing this song on repeat until further notice.”

Of course, there are loads of positive comments about McRae’s performance on the post. One fan said, “THE BEST DOING IT❤️❤️❤️ @tatemcrae.”

Another fan commented, “ALL OF OUR JAWS WERE ON THE GROUNDDD 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🪽❤️❤️.”

“Everything about this performance screams VS. best performance 🔥😍,” noted someone else.

Somebody else proclaimed, “That was iconic. 😍”

Finally, one Instagram user commented, “i fear nothing can top this.”

We’d like to congratulate Tate McRae on the early success of her single “Housewife.” Long may that continue. Moreover, we’d like to say well done to her for her spectacular performance at the Victoria’s Secret show in Los Angeles.