Twitter Controversy Involving Taylor Swift’s Husband Takes an Unexpected Turn as Donna Kelce Speaks Out

Taylor Swift’s mother-in-law Donna Kelce is speaking out to defend her son Travis after fans dug up several questionable tweets that were alleged to have been posted by the Kansas City Chiefs star between 2009 and 2011.

After noticing the controversy, Donna took to her own account on the morning of Saturday, October 17 to declare the source of the posts was, “Not Travis’ handle and not his account!!”

However, fans are not convinced, with several pointing out the tweets were posted from @tkelce, which is the handle the 37-year-old athlete still uses.

The tweets, which were shared when Travis would have been close to 20 years old, untactfully suggested that men should not date women who are heavier than them, and that girls carrying extra weight should “hide” the fact. Another message joked about judging the appearance of “everybody that walked past me.”

Travis previously admitted the podcast “New Heights” he cohosts with his older brother Jason that he used to have no filter on Twitter. He explained that he used to use the platform as a “diary” and that “nobody followed me back then.”

He said he felt “tortured” by his past tweets going viral, and bemoaned the fact that everybody had decided to “dive into” his past internet life.

It seems like his mom Donna will be standing in his corner through the ups and downs that come with the extreme level of fame and scrutiny he’s been thrust into since entering a relationship with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift Supported Travis at Chiefs Game the Day After Her Cinderella Moment at Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift was back in football mode for Sunday’s Chiefs game as her husband’s team played the Los Angeles Chargers after hitting the red carpet as well as the stage at the Academy Museum Gala the night of Saturday, October 17. At her side in her VIP box was WNBA star Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.

At the event, Taylor’s regal powder blue gown for the red carpet caused fans to declare a “Cinderella moment” before she changed into a darker blue, sparkly transparent dress for her performance. She sang “Blank Space,” “Love Story,” the movie track “I Knew It, I Knew You” she recorded for “Toy Story 5,” and her first live rendition of “The Fate of Ophelia” off her latest album.

Taylor Swift Posed With Several Stars After Her Cinderella Moment

Getty Taylor Swift “Cinderella” dress at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala.

Fans went wild over Taylor’s gown at Saturday’s gala, with one calling it “the best she’s ever looked.” Inside the event, Taylor was photographed in several fun candid shots posing with other stars.

Among the celebs spotted smiling beside Taylor were Sabrina Carpenter, Cara Delevingne, Charlize Theron, Joey King, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Ellen Pomopeo, and more.

The gala “honors influential filmmakers and actors while raising money for the museum’s educational programs and exhibitions,” per the Hollywood Reporter. The outlet placed Taylor on their best-dressed list.