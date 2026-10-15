Madonna’s Daughter Turns 30 – See Her Then & Now

celebrated her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon’s 30th birthday on Wednesday, October 14. To mark the occasion, the “Like a Prayer” singer posted sweet family photos of Lourdes from childhood to adulthood, and in the caption, she shared a beautiful, heartfelt message.

Madonna Celebrates Lourdes Leon’s Birthday

Madonna shared a touching Instagram post reflecting on her experience as a mother and wishing Lourdes a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday My Lolita! You came to me in a Dream. A fever dream. A Dream called Life. If I tried to write it all down, I would cry a river of tears,” she began. “Your chin was tilted up in my birth canal, you were looking for the stars you were stuck.”

Madonna reflected on her 18 hours of labor and how she had to have an emergency C-section.

She continued, “You’re birth was dramatic. Like our lives. Our connection – it is Biblical. When I ask God to explain it to me He tells me- Look in the mirror! We are Two side sides of the same coin. If what we risk reveals what we value then I would risk it all on you. Never forget who you are- Little Star, shining brighter than all the stars in the sky. Never forget how to Dream Butterfly. Never forget where you come from. From Love.”

Lourdes reacted to the post, writing, “You’re the one that I think about all day love you.”

Fans also showed their support for the “Material Girl” singer and sent Lourdes their birthday wishes. “Beautiful post. Being a mother is a true spiritual experience,” Katy Perry wrote. “God..I love this post SO much. happy bday Lola,” Debi Mazar shared.

Growing Up as Madonna’s Daughter

Madonna shares Lourdes with her ex-boyfriend, fitness trainer Carlos Leon. She was born in Los Angeles in 1996. Over the years, the musician has shared rare glimpses into the lives of her children, including Lourdes, who inspired the song “Little Star.” The track featured on her 1998 album “Ray of Light.”

Lourdes has also given insight into her life as the child of someone mega-famous. In a 2021 chat for Interview magazine, she revealed she and her siblings don’t get everything paid for.

“We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this,’” Lourdes shared. “Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”

Lourdes also spoke about stealing her mother’s clothes. “I do, but now there’s a lock on her closets,” she said. “When she’s not in the house, those things are locked tight, because I take everything I feel that I’m entitled to.”