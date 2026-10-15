Céline Dion Is Mattel’s Latest Collectible Barbie, But Some Fans Aren’t Impressed

Mattel Creations is renowned for its premium Barbie Signature Collectible line of dolls, created in the image of famous celebrities, and the latest honors Canadian singer, Céline Dion. When Mattel revealed its latest creation on its Instagram account, some fans were not impressed by the likeness.

Dion is already a bestselling recording artist, Juno and Grammy award winner, but now has a new accolade to add to her shelf – a Collectible Barbie doll in her likeness. However, some fans say the doll’s likeness doesn’t really resemble the famous Canadian singer.

Mattel announced the new Céline Dion doll on Monday as part of its Barbie Signature Series, and this isn’t any ordinary Barbie doll. The company’s premium line of collectible dolls features famous faces from the worlds of the arts, fashion, sport and more.

Previous celebrities honoured with specialty Barbie dolls include Marilyn Monroe, Whitney Houston, Miley Cyrus, Venus and Serena Williams, and the nature’s iconic hero, Dr. Jane Goodall. Now it is the turn of Céline Dion, and her version even offers a nod toTitanic.

Céline Dion Honored With Her Own Barbie Doll

Getty The Barbie collectible doll recreates Celine Dion’s look the 1998 Academy Awards (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

As noted by NBC News, the limited-edition doll offers a nod to the international music star’s 1998 performance of “My Heart Will Go On” at the Academy Awards. It recreates her look from the 1998 Academy Awards (pictured above), where the “Titanic” movie snagged 11 Oscar wins, including Best Original Song for “My Heart Will Go On,” performed by the Canadian singer during the ceremony.

“It is a true honor to join the Barbie legacy with a doll inspired by one of the most meaningful moments of my career,” Dion said in a statement.

“I hope this doll inspires everyone to express themselves with confidence, follow their dreams and believe in the power of their own voice,” she added.

Fans React Over Likeness Of The Dion Collectible Barbie Doll

Getty Celine Dion (Photo by Magali Cohen / Hans Lucas via AFP)

Mattel captioned the news on the Barbie Instagram page, writing, “Don’t wait, she’s limited and she’s legendary. Shop the Céline Dion doll now at @mattelcreations in the US and in stores globally.”

However, while Céline Dion fans were excited over the tribute, many reacted with disappointment over the collectible’s likeness to the singer. They made their disappointment known in the comments on the Instagram page, decrying the likeness of the doll, which retails for some $90.

One fan with the user name celinedion_amour noted, “So sorry but she doesn’t look like our Céline,” while offering praise for the “iconic dress and the necklace.”

User bonnebellfanatic wrote, “I so wish she actually looked like her.” Meanwhile, labluxuryresale pointed to the likeness of Real Housewives of Beverley Hills alum, Lisa Rinna, writing, commented, “I thought that was @lisarinna and I was so happy.”

“Why did you all do Celine like that?!” wrote duchess_rizzy. “I thought it’s old lady Rose from Titanic.”

Other fans compared the likeness of the Dion Barbie collectible doll to Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

On a more positive note, user titanicprops commented, writing, “@barbie Now we need Kate Winslet wearing the iconic Alexander McQueen dress!”