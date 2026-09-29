Celine Dion Makes Surprise Performance At Paris Fashion Week

Celine Dion has surprised attendees at Paris Fashion Week with an unexpected performance. The 58-year-old kicked off the event at the end of L’Oréal Paris’ annual runway show on Monday night, creating an impromptu concert atmosphere with a rendition of her hit song “I’m Alive.”

It marks another step on a remarkable return to the stage following a series of health issues. According to Reuters, Dion appeared beneath the illuminated Eiffel Tower to close the star-studded event. Wearing a long black gown, the singer performed her 2002 track to an audience of models and celebrities.

The choice of song was seemingly deliberately chosen as a reminder that Dion has recently returned to performing. After all, it was just a few years ago that her future onstage was uncertain after she revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

Celine Dion Surprises Paris Fashion Week Crowd

Prior to her performance, Dion was not presented as the main attraction at L’Oréal’s “Express Your Worth” show. The event featured a number of famous faces, including the likes of Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Andie MacDowell and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. It wasn’t until the very end of the show that Dion emerged for her performance.

The singer smiled broadly as she performed “I’m Alive” and was ultimately joined on stage by celebrities such as Viola Davis and Eva Longoria.

The performance marked another memorable Paris moment for Dion. She famously returned to the stage at the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony, making a surprise return to the stage. She sang Édith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” at the Eiffel Tower. The moment was made more significant given that she had largely stepped away from performing after revealing her diagnosis in 2022.

Celine Dion Is Back Performing Full Concerts After 6 Years

Dion began a series of concerts in the French capital last week and has been a brand ambassador for L’Oreal since 2019.

These are her first major shows since she was forced to cut short her last tour in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a collection of gigs being canceled that were originally part of her Courage World Tour. Dion subsequently announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

However, she has been relatively open about her battle with the condition. She gave fans a glimpse into her struggles and the symptoms she suffered in “I Am: Celine Dion.” She has since spoken candidly about her long battle to understand her mystery symptoms and the intensive rehabilitation work she has endured to sing again.

Her latest Fashion Week appearance suggests she is becoming increasingly comfortable returning to the spotlight. Earlier this month, Dion even surprised fans by climbing barefoot onto a car outside her Paris hotel, where she danced and smiled for the crowd.