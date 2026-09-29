Anne Hathaway Reveals the Surprising Reason She Wasn’t Allowed to Appear on ‘Hot Ones’

Beautiful Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway has revealed the surprising reason she wasn’t allowed to appear on the popular food-based YouTube talk show “Hot Ones.”

For those who may not be familiar with it, “Hot Ones,” hosted by the likeable Sean Evans, has a very simple but unique premise. It sees celebrities being interviewed by Evans as they attempt to consume a platter of increasingly spicy chicken wings.

Interestingly, it’s been confirmed that Hathaway’s eponymous character in her upcoming movie, “Verity” — best-selling author Verity Crawford — does appear on “Hot Ones” in the film. However, life won’t be imitating art — for the moment at least.

DC’s “The Dark Knight Rises” star Hathaway, 43, explained why that’s the case during an interview with the popular podcast “Talk of the Townsends.”

Anne Hathaway Can’t Eat Spicy Food While Pregnant

Getty Sean Evans of “Hot Ones.”

Speaking to married couple Benedict Townsend and Hannah Townsend on “Talk of the Townsends,” pregnant Anne Hathaway revealed she wasn’t able to go on “Hot Ones” because of her doctor’s orders.

Hathaway said, “I thought that I was gonna be able to do the Hot Ones challenge to do press for this film because it just made sense.” The star was, of course, referring to the aforementioned fact that her “Verity” character appears on “Hot Ones.”

She continued, “But then I got pregnant and my doctor said I couldn’t do it because I might go into early labor.”

The actress — who won her only Academy Award to date for 2012’s “Les Misérables,” but was also nominated for her performance in 2008’s “Rachel Getting Married” — then explained that she was able to eat a few mild wings for her role in “Verity.” However, she hasn’t yet completed the full “Hot Ones” challenge.

“I still haven’t done the gauntlet yet. I’m not sure when that’s gonna happen,” said Hathaway, before adding, “Maybe next year.”

We’ll certainly look forward to that potentially happening.

About ‘Verity’

Getty Anne Hathaway.

While “Verity” hasn’t yet hit theaters, its release is imminent. You’ll be able to head out to see it starting this Friday, October 2.

Per IMDb, its plot is as follows: “Lowen Ashleigh, hired to ghostwrite for Verity Crawford, uncovers what appears to be Verity’s autobiographical notes. She wrestles with the confessions about Verity’s husband and finds separating fiction from reality challenging.”

Directed by Michael Showalter, “Verity” also stars Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh. Other members of the film’s cast include Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Brady Wagner, Irina Dvorovenko, K. K. Moggie, Michael Abbott Jr., and Alex Cooper.

Getty Josh Hartnett and Dakota Johnson at the “Verity” premiere in London.

The movie premiered in London, England, on Thursday, September 24. While Johnson and Hartnett attended, Hathaway was absent due to her ongoing pregnancy. As well as staying away from spicy food, the actress has been advised to avoid intensive travel. Doctors say that could also induce early labor.

We wish Hathaway all the very best with her pregnancy. Moreover, we hope “Verity” is a huge success — and maybe she’ll get to appear on “Hot Ones” in 2027.

Anne Hathaway’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.