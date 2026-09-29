Jennifer Lopez Ditches Bra and Cheekily Flashes Her Bottom in Sexy Milan Fashion Week Look

Jennifer Lopez was feeling cheeky during Milan Fashion Week and shared some sexy snaps online where she’s flashed her bottom and ditched her bra. The stunning singer and former “American Idol” judge never ceases to look amazing with her gorgeous outfits, many of which lately have been from the designer Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana.

JLo Looking Lovely in Lace

Jennifer posted a new carousel of snaps from Milan onto her Instagram page less than 24 hours ago flaunting her amazing figure in a sheer gown made completely from black lace. The singer’s bottom is visible, as well as a cheeky black thong to preserve her modesty.

The gown features a long skirt that falls all the way to Jennifer’s ankles, highlighting her strappy black kitten heels with open toes. The dress clings to her body in a body con style, with a V-neckline beautifully showcasing her chest and a chunky necklace.

JLo finished the look off – courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana once more – with a pair of dangling statement earrings and swept her hair into a classy half-up half-down style. The hairstyle really suits her, and I love how it draws attention to her simple yet stunning make-up while still leaving hair gracefully flowing down her back.

In some of the snaps Jennifer can be seen wearing a chic black fur coat over the top of the dress for added warmth. Though she wore the jacket open to keep her outfit in the spotlight.

Fan Reaction

Jennifer kept the caption of the post minimal, simply adding a black heart emoji and tagging Dolce & Gabbana’s Instagram handle. Though fans raved in the post’s comments section, adoring the singer’s latest look.

One user said: “She walked in and owned the whole place.”

A second shared: “Such beauty! A Goddess indeed!”

Meanwhile others added “Well hello!” followed by a peach emoji, “HER AURA IS EVERYTHING”, “Omg I’m in love with that dress. It looks amazing on you!”, “Million dollar smile. Stunning mamma!!!”, and “Face card, no credit.”

Other Recent JLo News

This isn’t the first sheer snap JLo has shared during her time in Milan this year. Less than two days ago make-up designer Ernesto Casillas posted a behind the scenes snap of Jennifer getting all glammed up before stepping out in her breathtaking black Dolce & Gabbana gown with gorgeous sequin details.

Jennifer also shared some other snaps celebrating the current peekaboo bra trend that seems to have hit the celeb fashion world by storm. She stepped out into the streets of Milan in a smart outfit, leaving the buttons of her shirt open to flash her lacy bra to the world.

Fans also adored JLo’s flirty leopard print outfit, which she wore while posing up a storm on a sofa covered in matching leopard print fabric. She’s truly spoiled us all with so many amazing snaps lately, and I can’t wait to see if she makes an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Keeping my fingers crossed – the fashion week doesn’t end until October 6!